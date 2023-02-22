Love Island Teases Dramatic Movie Night Episode Tonight

22 February 2023, 12:34

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island's Movie Night is back for series nine and it's set to be a dramatic turn of events.

Love Island have confirmed Movie Night will take place tonight, Wednesday 22nd February after a series of fallouts when the couples reunited following Casa Amor.

Viewers called for the challenge to return after tension ensued when the girls returned to the main villa, with some of them discovering their partners hadn't stayed faithful.

Love Island’s Tanya Manhenga ‘Rushed To Medics’ Following Villa ‘Accident’

Will Young, for example, kissed bombshell Layla Al-Momani which left partner Jessie Wynter devastated after she planned to tell him she loves him.

Movie Night is going to bring a lot of drama
Movie Night is going to bring a lot of drama. Picture: ITV2
Movie night causes drama every year on Love Island
Movie night causes drama every year on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Tanya Manhenga meanwhile returned with new man Martin Akinola on her arm, despite telling Shaq Mohammad she loved him just days before heading to Casa Amor.

Love Island confirmed after Tuesday's episode that Movie Night was coming and fans are predicting what's going to go down.

After Casey O'Gorman admitted during a game he'd like to be coupled up with Lana Jenkins if he wasn't coupled up with Claudia Fogarty, viewers reckon Movie Night will bring them even more trouble.

Ron Hall stayed loyal to partner Lana during the Casa Amor stage of the show and is adamant he didn't encourage any of the lads to crack on with the bombshells, but viewers want to see his conversations with the boys play out on Movie Night so the girls can see what really went down.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Ron, Casey and Olivia’s downfall is coming tomorrow."

Another feared for the future of Will and Jessie's relationship: "I like movie night. But I'm afraid it's too soon for Jessie to see Will in casa. I'm afraid that will be the last straw for her."

"I hope Kai [Fagan] saw Olivia [Hawkins] forget his name a minute into Casa Amor," tweeted another.

Olivia returned to the main villa with bombshell Maxwell Samuda while partner Kai had recoupled with Sanam Harrinanan, and the contestants were left confused as to why Olivia was upset with Kai over his decision when she too had recoupled.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

