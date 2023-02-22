Love Island’s Tanya Manhenga ‘Rushed To Medics’ Following Villa ‘Accident’

22 February 2023, 10:35

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tanya Manhenga reportedly received medical attention after falling in the Love Island villa.

Love Island star Tanya Manhenga is believed to have received medical attention after suffering a fall in the villa.

According to this tabloid, the biomedical science student was left in pain after tripping and hurting her arm.

When Is Movie Night On Love Island 2023?

She was apparently ‘rushed to medics’, with an insider saying: “Tanya tripped over in the villa and said she was in a fair bit of pain.

“She was checked over by the villa medics who confirmed she’d just banged herself and hadn’t sprained or broken anything."

Tanya Mangenga was apparently rushed to medics after falling in the Love Island villa
Tanya Mangenga was apparently rushed to medics after falling in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2
Tanya and Martin called things off in Love Island
Tanya and Martin called things off in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

The source continued: “Tanya said she felt a bit bruised and that the shock of the trip caught her off guard.

“Obviously the safety of the islanders is paramount so she was seen too quickly.”

The accident was reported just hours before bombshell Martin Akinola confronted Tanya in Tuesday night’s episode following the love triangle between them and Shaq Muhammad.

Tanya had declared her love for Shaq just the night before, announcing that she no longer wants to pursue things with Martin.

Love Island's Tanya has been mending things with Shaq
Love Island's Tanya has been mending things with Shaq. Picture: ITV2
Tanya previously re-coupled with Martin after Casa Amor
Tanya previously re-coupled with Martin after Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Martin then pulled Tanya for a chat and called her a ‘liar’, insisting she made him “look like an idiot” following recent events.

Tanya first sparked a connection with Martin during Casa Amor, choosing to re-couple with him and bring him back to the main villa, leaving Shaq single.

She has since been trying to patch things up with Shaq, whom she was coupled up with from day one.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

