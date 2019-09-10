Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Greg O’Shea Spark Rumours After Partying Together Hours After He Split From Amber Gill

Maura Higgins and Greg O’Shea have got fans thinking that there is more to their friendship after their night ‘on the town’.

Maura Higgins is rumoured to have been ‘flirting’ with fellow Love Islander, Greg O’Shea, after they appeared on the Late Late Show over the weekend.

Curtis Pritchard, who has been dating Maura since being inside the villa, came to support the Irish pair on the show, before heading off to a club appearance.

However, when they were left alone, a source told a tabloid that their ‘flirty behaviour raised eyebrows’, especially after the rugby player had dumped girlfriend, Amber Gill, hours before by text.

A tabloid revealed that Curtis ‘didn’t see any of it’ and said: “The girls aren't that surprised as it's nothing she didn't do in the villa, but they are all saying Maura broke the girl code and has shown her true colours by partying with Greg.

"Poor Amber was sat at home in tears while Maura was out on the town with him - and all over him.

"Fans began to speculate if there was something on the cards for Maura and Greg, after a photo circulated of the pair leaving in a taxi together after their appearance on the talk show in Dublin.

Speaking at the TV Choice Awards last night, Maura said that she was ‘very surprised’ to hear the Love Island winners had split up, and that she ‘didn’t want to bombard’ Amber with messages.

She said: “I'm sure she's getting a lot of that and she needs time to herself.

“It's not easy going through a break-up but she is such a strong independent woman. She'll be absolutely fine."

Amber recently spoke to ITV’s Loose Women about her break-up, but reassured fans that she’ll ‘be fine’.

