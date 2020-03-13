Love Island’s Luke M Forced To Deny Cheating On Demi Jones With Student In Cardiff

13 March 2020, 10:45

Luke M and Demi Jones came in third place on Love Island
Luke M and Demi Jones came in third place on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Luke Mabbott has denied claims he cheated on his Love Island co-star, Demi Jones, after he allegedly got close to a student after a PA in Cardiff.

Love Island star, Luke M, has shut down rumours that he cheated on Demi Jones, after it was circulated that he had been getting cosy with a student.

The Justin Bieber lookalike had a PA in Cardiff, where he allegedly met the student, whose name we don’t know, and her friend told a tabloid that he had been unfaithful.

Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Reveal Maldives Wedding Plans

A source close to the student said: "Luke caught her eye and they spent a couple of hours in the club getting to know each other.

"There was lots of heavy drinking involved.”

Luke M denied cheating on Demi Jones
Luke M denied cheating on Demi Jones. Picture: Instagram

They continued: "He took her back to his hotel room at the Mercure Cardiff where they continued to party - she even got him to film a birthday message for her mate, who was out celebrating.

"She told friends they slept together and was bragging the next day on social media about getting pregnant with his babies. One mate warned her if she hadn't used condoms, she could definitely get pregnant.”

However, the reality TV star shut down the speculation, with a source reporting: "Luke is aware that there are rumours he cheated doing the rounds on social media, but there's no truth to it.

"He didn't sleep with this woman or kiss her, and the video he filmed with her was a birthday message she wanted him to record for a friend."

Luke M and Demi Jones have been going strong since leaving the villa
Luke M and Demi Jones have been going strong since leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

"The woman didn't stay the night with him and nothing happened between them. Demi is aware of the rumours and are no issues there,” they added.

Demi and Luke M, who came in third place on the dating show, have been getting close since their co-stars and good friends, Luke T and Siannise Fudge, set them up on a date in the villa.

Demi recently revealed on an Instagram Q&A that her and Luke are ‘still seeing each other’ and she feels ‘closer’ to him despite the distance.

She went on to add that things are going well and hinted she’s ready for a more serious relationship, saying it’s on him to ‘pop the question’.

