Love Island: Demi Jones And Luke M Go On A Surprise Date And Fans Are So Here For This Coupling

Demi Jones and Luke M could be the next Love Island couple to win our hearts.

After being used for “a ticket into the villa” by Natalia Zoppa, fans are eager for Luke M to finally have some luck in Love Island.

And in Monday night’s episode viewers will see the Justin Bieber lookalike search elsewhere for romance, turning his attentions to Demi Jones who was ditched by former partner Nas Majeed for Eve Zapico in Casa Amor.

This might just be the coupling we’ve all been waiting for!

Luke M and Demi Jones go on a surprise date on Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV2

After Finn Tapp asked Paige Turley to officially be his girlfriend, we’re all hoping for more successful couples – and Demi and Luke are set for a good start at potential romance.

The islanders’ co-star Mike Boateng takes their blossoming romance into his own hands, quizzing Luke on his thoughts on Demi and encouraging him to get to know her.

Mike tells Luke: “I honestly think that Demi is an incredible girl and I think maybe cast a glancing eye on her a little bit and see what she’s about. Be open.”

Meanwhile, in the beach hut Luke says: “I think that I kind of have to give it a chance and see where things go with Demi and see what kind of happens.”

The islanders are set up by their co-stars. Picture: ITV2

Clearly open to the idea, Demi agrees: “We’re both in a way single together. We both sort of looked at each other and thought, ‘Why have we not pursued this before?’ I’m excited to see if we do gel.”

Siannise Fudge and partner Luke T then do their best to create a romantic atmosphere for their pals to bond, setting up a date for the pair on the day beds.

While the surprise duo might go on to become one of the strongest couples, some viewers have been calling for them to get together for days.

Can Luke M and Demi please get together ¿ ? #LoveIsland — Edel (Not Adele) (@edelh22) February 10, 2020

Sorry but am I the only one seriously shipping Luke M and Demi? Let the two purist & kindest souls take care of each other ! 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kfgClTyUBT — Hannah Ellis Ryan (@HannahEllisRyan) February 10, 2020

However, one couple will be dumped from the island tonight following a public vote on Sunday evening, and Luke could be at risk after Natalia Zoppa ended their relationship just one day after he brought her back to the main villa.

Hours after becoming a new addition into the villa, Demi said she wasn't sexually attracted to Luke, leaving him to sleep on the sofa after an awkward ending to their partnership.

