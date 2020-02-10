Love Island: Demi Jones And Luke M Go On A Surprise Date And Fans Are So Here For This Coupling

10 February 2020, 16:04

Demi Jones and Luke M could be the next Love Island couple to win our hearts.

After being used for “a ticket into the villa” by Natalia Zoppa, fans are eager for Luke M to finally have some luck in Love Island.

And in Monday night’s episode viewers will see the Justin Bieber lookalike search elsewhere for romance, turning his attentions to Demi Jones who was ditched by former partner Nas Majeed for Eve Zapico in Casa Amor.

Katy Perry Watches Love Island And She’s Rooting For Shaughna Phillips

This might just be the coupling we’ve all been waiting for!

Luke M and Demi Jones go on a surprise date on Love Island tonight
Luke M and Demi Jones go on a surprise date on Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV2

After Finn Tapp asked Paige Turley to officially be his girlfriend, we’re all hoping for more successful couples – and Demi and Luke are set for a good start at potential romance.

The islanders’ co-star Mike Boateng takes their blossoming romance into his own hands, quizzing Luke on his thoughts on Demi and encouraging him to get to know her.

Mike tells Luke: “I honestly think that Demi is an incredible girl and I think maybe cast a glancing eye on her a little bit and see what she’s about. Be open.”

Meanwhile, in the beach hut Luke says: “I think that I kind of have to give it a chance and see where things go with Demi and see what kind of happens.”

The islanders are set up by their co-stars
The islanders are set up by their co-stars. Picture: ITV2

Clearly open to the idea, Demi agrees: “We’re both in a way single together. We both sort of looked at each other and thought, ‘Why have we not pursued this before?’ I’m excited to see if we do gel.”

Siannise Fudge and partner Luke T then do their best to create a romantic atmosphere for their pals to bond, setting up a date for the pair on the day beds.

While the surprise duo might go on to become one of the strongest couples, some viewers have been calling for them to get together for days.

However, one couple will be dumped from the island tonight following a public vote on Sunday evening, and Luke could be at risk after Natalia Zoppa ended their relationship just one day after he brought her back to the main villa.

Hours after becoming a new addition into the villa, Demi said she wasn't sexually attracted to Luke, leaving him to sleep on the sofa after an awkward ending to their partnership.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Finley Tapp is entering Love Island

Who Is Love Island's Finley Tapp? Four Things You Might Not Know About Paige Turley's Boyfriend
The winter series is shorter than usual

Love Island 2020 Final: When Does The Winter Series End & Which Couples Are Left?
Love Island fans were baffled after seeing the uncanny resemblance

Inside Love Island Star Siânnise Fudge’s Relationship With ‘Identical’ Sisters Amber & Shanade
Katy Perry is loving Shaughna's one-liners on Love Island.

Katy Perry Watches Love Island And She’s Rooting For Shaughna Phillips

Katy Perry

Siannise Fudge said she knows what she's looking for in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Siânnise Fudge? Everything We Know Including Where She's From And Her Job

Hot On Capital

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Confirmed By Netflix: Everything We Know So Far About The New Series
V has been in BTS since 2013

Who Is BTS’ V? Everything We Know About Kim Tae-Hyung, From His Dating History To His Net Worth
Justin Bieber's return to the stage has fans seriously happy

WATCH: Justin Bieber Performed 'Yummy' For The First Time On SNL & It Was Iconic

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes serenaded one lucky couple at their wedding

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Singing During This Couple's First Dance Is The Wedding Moment Of Dreams

Shawn Mendes

Jennifer Aniston didn't attend the 2020 Oscars and people want answers

Jennifer Aniston Wasn't At The 2020 Oscars & People Want Answers
You season 3 is already under production

You Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Everything We Know As Filming Begins For Joe Goldberg’s Return

More Movies & TV News

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce omitted from Oscars tribute

Luke Perry & Cameron Boyce Left Out Oscars In Memoriam Tribute
He told the Islanders about their intimate night

Love Island Fans Predict Heartbreak For Siânnise Fudge After Luke T Tells The Boys She Got Naked In Hideaway
Billie Eilish's confused reaction becomes an instant meme

Billie Eilish's Confused Reaction At Oscars Becomes An Instant Meme

Billie Eilish

Callum has a very sociable Instagram

Love Island’s Callum Jones: 5 Instagram Pictures That Tell Us What We Need To Know About The Contestant
Justin's new track was branded 'a masterpiece'

Justin Bieber’s ‘Intentions’ Music Video: 5 Iconic Moments You Missed

Justin Bieber