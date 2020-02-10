Katy Perry Watches Love Island And She’s Rooting For Shaughna Phillips

Katy Perry is loving Shaughna's one-liners on Love Island. Picture: PA

Katy Perry watches Love Island and she’s a fan of Shaughna Phillips.

Katy Perry may be a multi-platinum pop star but it turns out she’s just like the rest of us and is hooked on the 2020 series of Love Island.

An Instagram account, called Love Of Huns, posted the now-iconic clip of Shaughna Phillips saying 'congrats, hun' to Callum Jones when he returned to the main villa with Molly Smith during the brutal Casa Amor recoupling and captioned it ‘should’ve never trusted a scaffolder anyway’.

The ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ singer then replied, simply saying “Hun.”

Love Island’s Molly Smith Looked Completely Different Before Modelling Fame

Katy isn’t the first celeb to show love for the hit ITV2 dating show online. Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Millie Bobby Brown have all tweeted about in the past and Margot Robbie also recently revealed in an interview that she’s a huge fan.

Things have been getting juicy in the villa since the boys returned from their trip to Casa Amor and there’s been plenty of drama to keep viewers hooked.

But it hasn’t been plain sailing for fan-favourite Shaughna as Callum decided to dump her for newbie Molly.

When the pair returned to the main villa, hand-in-hand, Shaughna was visibly heartbroken but managed to keep her composure.

However, things got heated between the pair on Sunday night’s episode when Shaughna accused him of being a ‘liar’ and faking his feelings towards her to get to the final.

Callum said: “Someone said that you feel like my feelings over the last three weeks haven’t been genuine.

"The thing is with me, everything I’ve said to you is not a lie. If I’d wanted to play it safe I would have stayed with you, but I wouldn’t have been true to myself.

"I just don’t want you to feel like everything I said was a lie, because it’s not.”

Shaughna bluntly replied: “I think you are a liar.”

Forget him, hun, actual Katy Perry wants to be your friend now so who's the real winner here?

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News