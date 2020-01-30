Exclusive

WATCH: Margot Robbie Says Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Will Never Appear Alongside Her Harley Quinn

Birds of Prey star, Margot Robbie, spoke about the possibility of seeing her Harley Quinn appear alongside Oscar-nominated Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in an upcoming film.

Joaquin Phoenix is set to collect his first Academy Award for his leading role as the titular clown in Joker, but it doesn't look like he'll be starring alongside Margot Robbie anytime soon.

The Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) star, Margot, spoke about the unlikelihood of her Harley coupling up with Joaquin's Clown Prince of Crime.

Margot Robbie starred in Birds of Prey alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Picture: Capital

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Margot said "I think they exist in two very different worlds.

"Todd Phillips' Gotham and [Cathy Yan's] Gotham are very different. I don't know how you'd bridge that gap," explained the actress, who is also nominated for an Oscar at this year's ceremony.

She later joked that her version of Harley Quinn would infuriate Joker, by constantly being clingy and standing on the other side of the fridge - an iconic scene in the Oscar-nominated Joker - banging for him to come out.

Birds of Prey has been praised from early screenings of the anti-hero flick, which sees Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn lead a powerful girl-gang - including Black Canary and Huntress - to save a young girl from a crime lord.

Critics have celebrated its more mature tone, including its use of swear words and gore - following in the footsteps of the likes of Deadpool - as well as its colour, zany tone.

Lucie Donlan shared a selfie with Oscar-nominee, Margot Robbie. Picture: Instagram

While at the Birds of Prey premiere in London, Margot Robbie leapt at the chance to meet some of last year's Love Island alumni, including Michael Griffiths, Lucie Donlan and Jordan Hames.

