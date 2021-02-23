Laura Whitmore Reveals Love Island 2021 Return & Details

23 February 2021, 10:10

Laura Whitmore confirms Love Island is returning for 2021
Laura Whitmore confirms Love Island is returning for 2021. Picture: Love Island/ ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island 2021 details are emerging as host Laura Whitmore confirms it is going ahead

Love Island 2021 details are emerging as the show's host Laura Whitmore confirms it is set to return with more applications than ever and suddenly, everything doesn't seem all doom and gloom!

Laura, who is expecting her first child with the ITV2 dating show's narrator and comedian, Iain Stirling, first teased the show would be back after a year off due to the pandemic on Instagram.

Now, she's confirmed our suspicions and opened up about what to expect from the summer series in an interview!

Love Island Stars Claiming Furlough Despite Millions In Earnings

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, Laura said: "I have been told that [Love Island] is coming back".

The Irish presenter took over from her close friend, Caroline Flack, who tragically died in February 2020 after taking her own life.

Laura said: "And I actually think it's been good to have had that break, for everyone who works on it, because we all went through a loss."

"It's nice to realise how much people missed the show."

Throwing in some extra details about what is to come, Laura said loads of people are up for taking part.

She said: "Apparently applications are crazy this year. Let's just pray the vaccines kick in."

"I love doing it, it's such a fun show."

It recently emerged the show was looking to cast more 'real' people with every day jobs and key workers rather than the usual type of Instagram influencer they have become known for.

This is after what can only be described as the worst year in living memory and the the likes of Dr Alex have been praised by the public for his tireless effort as an NHS doctor while many reality stars jetted off to Dubai for 'work'.

So, roll on the new and improved 2021 series!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Love Island stars are claiming furlough despite raking in millions

Love Island Stars Claiming Furlough Despite Millions In Earnings
'Love Island' looking to cast key workers and people with 'edge'

Love Island 'Casting Key Workers' In 2021 After Success Of Dr Alex
Caroline Flack is being remembered one year on from her tragic death

Caroline Flack Remembered One Year On As Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Lead Tributes
Love Island's Theo Campbell announced the birth of his son on Instagram.

Love Island's Theo Campbell Reveals Birth Of Baby Boy Following Secret Pregnancy
Dr Alex has been made a mental health ambassador

Does Dr Alex George Have A Girlfriend, Who Is He Dating?

Hot On Capital

Kim Kardashian shared 'Drivers License' lyrics on her Instagram story.

Kim Kardashian Subtly Addresses Heartbreak Following Divorce From Kanye West
Kim Kardashian told daughter North West about her divorce from Kanye

How Kim Kardashian Told Daughter North About Divorce From Kanye West
Jason Donovan has quit Dancing on Ice

Jason Donovan Quits Dancing On Ice As Series Sees Yet Another Celebrity Withdraw
PA/Netflix

‘After We Collided’ Star Hero Fiennes Tiffin: Age, Height, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed
After We Collided's outtakes have been popping off on social media.

After We Collided Bloopers Have Sent Fans Into Meltdown

Nightclubs could reopen in England from June 21

Here’s When Nightclubs In England Could Reopen Again Under New Lockdown Exit Plan

More Movies & TV News

There was a subtle Easter egg dropped about Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton's first scene.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals Subtle Lady Whistledown Clue Hidden In First Episode
Dancing on Ice is having a week's break from TV

Why Isn’t Dancing On Ice On TV Tonight?

Kim Kardashian has filed for a divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Officially Getting Divorced
To All The Boys 4 could have a spinoff in future

Will To All The Boys 4 Happen? Author Jenny Han Reveals Future Plans For Possible Spinoff
Sex Education season 3 is being filmed in Wales

Locals Spot Sex Education Cast Filming Season 3 In Wales And They Have The Best Reactions