Laura Whitmore Reveals Love Island 2021 Return & Details

Laura Whitmore confirms Love Island is returning for 2021. Picture: Love Island/ ITV2

Love Island 2021 details are emerging as host Laura Whitmore confirms it is going ahead

Love Island 2021 details are emerging as the show's host Laura Whitmore confirms it is set to return with more applications than ever and suddenly, everything doesn't seem all doom and gloom!

Laura, who is expecting her first child with the ITV2 dating show's narrator and comedian, Iain Stirling, first teased the show would be back after a year off due to the pandemic on Instagram.

Now, she's confirmed our suspicions and opened up about what to expect from the summer series in an interview!

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, Laura said: "I have been told that [Love Island] is coming back".

The Irish presenter took over from her close friend, Caroline Flack, who tragically died in February 2020 after taking her own life.

Laura said: "And I actually think it's been good to have had that break, for everyone who works on it, because we all went through a loss."

"It's nice to realise how much people missed the show."

Throwing in some extra details about what is to come, Laura said loads of people are up for taking part.

She said: "Apparently applications are crazy this year. Let's just pray the vaccines kick in."

"I love doing it, it's such a fun show."

It recently emerged the show was looking to cast more 'real' people with every day jobs and key workers rather than the usual type of Instagram influencer they have become known for.

This is after what can only be described as the worst year in living memory and the the likes of Dr Alex have been praised by the public for his tireless effort as an NHS doctor while many reality stars jetted off to Dubai for 'work'.

So, roll on the new and improved 2021 series!

