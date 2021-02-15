Love Island 'Casting Key Workers' In 2021 After Success Of Dr Alex

'Love Island' looking to cast key workers and people with 'edge'. Picture: ITV Love Island/ Instagram @dralexgeorge

'Love Island' 2021 is said to be looking for 'brains and brawn' as they look to cast people with 'some edge' includng key workers

Love Island bosses are looking for 'key workers' and those with ambitions aside from 'being famous' for their 2021 series as applications roll in for the summer series teased by Laura Whitmore recently.

According to this publication, ITV want to move away from the good looking bunch of Instagram influencers that usually take up the spots in the villa and turn their attention to those with careers on the outside.

How Can I Apply For Love Island 2021?

A source told the tabloid: "The team have had over 100,000 applications and have been looking for talent with a bit of edge."

"Some of the best contestants over the years have been those who don’t just want to be famous – those with some real ambition, a solid career and a story to tell, especially of the key worker variety."

Obviously, this statement brings one particular contestant to mind, 2018 contestant and NHS doctor, Dr Alex George, who has continued to work in his field since leaving the show.

After a year where our nation's key workers held the country together more than ever before, there's been an outpouring of support and gratitude for health workers, delivery drivers, teachers and many more.

Dr Alex is undoubtedly one of the most popular contestants of all time, advocating for public health and safety during the pandemic as well as mental health after tragically losing his brother to suicide in 2020.

He was also recently appointed as Ambassador for Mental Health by the Prime Minister.

So, it looks like this huge public praise for Dr Alex who have declared him a 'real influencer' hasn't been missed by ITV bosses.

This, combined with the enormous backlash to many former Love Island stars and influencers jetting off to Dubai for 'work' during the pandemic makes it a better year than ever to cast more 'real' people.

Bring on the 2021 series!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital