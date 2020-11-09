How Can I Apply For Love Island 2021?

9 November 2020, 16:30

Love Island 2021 are looking for contestants. But how can I apply?
Love Island 2021 are looking for contestants. But how can I apply?

How can I apply for Love Island 2021?

Love Island are officially on the hunt for the cast of Series 7 which is set to air in 2021.

Both the winter series and summer series were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Love Island will return for Series 7 next summer. But how can I apply?
Love Island will return for Series 7 next summer. But how can I apply?

However, the hit series will be back with a bang next June.

ITV2 bosses are now looking for ‘vibrant singles’ from across the UK who will ‘spend time in a luxury villa’ and potentially find their true love.

But how can I apply? Let’s take a look…

How can I apply for Love Island 2021?

To apply for Love Island 2021, head to itv.com and register.

The form is very minimal and only asks for your full name and email address.

However, if succesful, hopefuls will have to provide personal information about their background, health and dating preferences.

What are the eligibility requirements for Love Island 2021?

To be eligible, you must be aged at least 18 years or over, have a valid passport and ‘exclusively available’ to take part in the show for a minimum of eight weeks.

