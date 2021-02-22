Love Island Stars Claiming Furlough Despite Millions In Earnings

Love Island stars are claiming furlough despite raking in millions. Picture: Instagram @gabbydawnallen @oliviadbowen

By Capital FM

'Love Island' stars are claiming money through the furlough scheme despite raking in millions since fining fame on the ITV show.

Love Island stars are claiming furlough money from he government despite having earned millions since appearing on the ITV2 dating show, according to this publication.

How To Apply For Love Island 2021

It is the latest news from the reality bunch that could potentially anger the public after a tense couple of months of the famous faces defending their trips to Dubai in the name of 'work'.

The luxury getaways resulted in widespread annoyance and outcry from most as travel remains severely limited due to the pandemic and the stars claim their beach getaways are necessary for business.

One of the stars is Gabby Allen, who starred on the 2017 series, who is claiming the money on the grounds of 'amusement and recreation activities' and is said to be worth an estimated £1.3 million.

Others claiming the furlough money include Kem Cetinay and Olivia and Alex Bowen who, as a couple, have raked in more than any other Love Island star and are worth around £4.4 million.

A spokesperson for the couple told the tabloid:

"Alex and Olivia followed the advice of the government to put one member of staff who would otherwise have been let go from the company because of a reduction of workload due to the pandemic onto the furlough scheme so they were not without an income."

The reality bunch aren't the only famous faces to have claimed the money, with celebrities including Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney using the scheme to pay their staff during the pandemic.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital