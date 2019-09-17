Love Island’s Greg O’Shea Says Amber Gill 'Can Say Whatever She Wants, But ‘I Know The Truth’ Behind Split

Amber and Greg called time on their romance 5 weeks after winning Love Island. Picture: ITV

Greg O’Shea has opened up about his split with Amber Gill, saying that he knows 'the truth’.

Love Island star Greg O’Shea has opened up about his recent split with Amber Gill, saying that he’s happy that he knows ‘the truth’ behind it.

In a recent interview with RTE’s Radio One, he spoke about the break-up that Amber branded ‘disappointing’ during an appearance on Loose Women.

He said: "Amber's doing great stuff over in the UK, I can be happy with myself that I know the truth and I know what's happened.

“I'm not going to badmouth her, she's got great stuff going on, and I can be happy with myself, my friends and family knowing what actually happened.

"She can say whatever she wants, but I wish her the absolute best of luck she's a great woman."

The Irish rugby player recently described himself as ‘too blessed to be stressed’ on social media, while he posted snaps with his family.

This comes after the 22-year-old beauty therapist admitted that Greg dumped her by text.

Greg’s friends recently took to social media to comment on Amber’s Instagram post with snake emojis.

The post, which showcased the Islander’s new £1 million brand ambassador deal with Miss Pap, was trolled by Greg’s friends, before fans jumped to her defence.

Amber then uploaded a snap on Instagram with the caption: “Hey I’m sorry I didn’t see you there. I’m too busy blocking out the haters,” along with a snake emoji.

