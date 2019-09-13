Amber Gill’s Fans Leap To Her Defence After Ex Greg O’Shea’s Friend Brands Her A Snake

13 September 2019, 15:48

Amber Gill was defended by fans after Greg's friend dubbed her a 'snake'
Amber Gill was defended by fans after Greg's friend dubbed her a 'snake'. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram / Getty

Greg O’Shea’s friend savagely commented on Amber Gill’s Instagram photo with snake emojis.

Amber Gill’s fans leapt to her defence online after ex-beau Greg O’Shea’s friend commented on her Instagram photo with snake emojis.

The Irish rugby player’s friend, Luke Moylan, commented on the Love Island winner’s post after she shared the news of her £1million clothing deal with Miss Pap.

Amber Gill Lands £1 Million MissPap Fashion Deal & Shuts Down Claims She's 'Done Nothing' Since Love Island

Fans hit back at Luke by taking to social media and telling him to ‘leave her alone’.

One reply read: "Greg was telling the public 'he's still mad about Amber' he's clearly telling his friends something else coz they have the audacity to leave a snake comment on her insta, I hope your fakeness gets exposed soon #loveisland.”

Another fan tweeted: “Hmm...one of Greg's friends calling Amber a snake in her comments....while 2 of his other friends liked the comment [sic]."

Greg O'Shea's friend commented on Amber Gill's photo
Greg O'Shea's friend commented on Amber Gill's photo. Picture: Instagram

“Greg’s friends are so annoying. Why are they leaving snake emojis under Amber’s recent picture? Amber was too nice about the Greg situation, he deserves to be dragged!" another added.

The Love Island couple recently split up just five weeks after they won the ITV2 dating show.

Greg appeared on RTE One’s Late Late Show recently, alongside Maura Higgins, and discussed his break-up with Amber.

He said: "We're mad about each other, what's not to be mad about? She's gorgeous, smart funny, she's the Queen of Love Island for a reason but you need to be realistic about the situation.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea broke up after just five weeks
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea broke up after just five weeks. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

"She lives in the UK, every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course she deserves all of it and I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here."

Despite denying the rumours that he ended their romance by text, Amber admitted on ITV’s Loose women, that the rumours were true.

Since the Islanders split, Greg lost 50,000 followers on Instagram, whilst the Geordie beauty therapist rose to 3 million followers.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Maura Higgins had to deny she flirted with co-star Greg O'Shea

Maura Higgins Denies Romance With Greg O’Shea After Love Island Stars Are Accused Of 'Flirty Behaviour'
Amber Gill bags herself the biggest fashion deal of the 2019 Love Island bunch

Amber Gill Lands £1 Million MissPap Fashion Deal & Shuts Down Claims She's 'Done Nothing' Since Love Island
Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship is going from 'strength to strength'.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Land Reality Show
Amber is moving on!

Love Island’s Amber Gill Moves On From Greg O’Shea As She ‘Cosies’ Up To Hollyoaks Actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer
Ovie Soko and India Reynolds had to deny claims they've split

Ovie Soko And India Reynolds Shut Down Split Rumours After Cheating Claims Surface Online

Hot On Capital

Niall asks fans to join him in donating to two causes on his birthday

Niall Horan Asks Fans For One Thing To Help Celebrate His 26th Birthday
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter began dating in August 2019

Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Moving In Together
Charli XCX takes on Wikipedia Fact Check

WATCH: Charli XCX Corrects Her Own Wikipedia Page

Charli XCX

One Stranger Things theory links the characters who have died

There's A Stranger Things Theory Which Connects The Characters Who Have Died
Slime green is the new black.

Demi Lovato Channels Billie Eilish As She Shows Off Slime Green Hair

Demi Lovato

Jesy has been praised for her bravery.

Jesy Nelson’s 'Odd One Out' Documentary Praised For ‘Changing Lives’ As It Trends On Twitter Worldwide

Little Mix

More Movies & TV News

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show will stream on Amazon in September

When Does Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Fashion Show Air? How To Watch The Amazon Prime TV Special

Rihanna

Jesy Nelson has made a documentary about mental health

How To Watch Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson’s Mental Health Documentary 'Odd One Out'

Little Mix

Strictly dance partners matched up during 'speed dating' sessions

Strictly Come Dancing Use 'Speed Dating' Sessions To Match Dance Partners With Celebs
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far
Camila Mendes has opened up about how she copes with the trauma.

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Reveals She Was Drugged And Sexually Assaulted As A Student