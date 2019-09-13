Amber Gill’s Fans Leap To Her Defence After Ex Greg O’Shea’s Friend Brands Her A Snake

Amber Gill was defended by fans after Greg's friend dubbed her a 'snake'. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram / Getty

Greg O’Shea’s friend savagely commented on Amber Gill’s Instagram photo with snake emojis.

Amber Gill’s fans leapt to her defence online after ex-beau Greg O’Shea’s friend commented on her Instagram photo with snake emojis.

The Irish rugby player’s friend, Luke Moylan, commented on the Love Island winner’s post after she shared the news of her £1million clothing deal with Miss Pap.

Fans hit back at Luke by taking to social media and telling him to ‘leave her alone’.

One reply read: "Greg was telling the public 'he's still mad about Amber' he's clearly telling his friends something else coz they have the audacity to leave a snake comment on her insta, I hope your fakeness gets exposed soon #loveisland.”

Another fan tweeted: “Hmm...one of Greg's friends calling Amber a snake in her comments....while 2 of his other friends liked the comment [sic]."

Greg O'Shea's friend commented on Amber Gill's photo. Picture: Instagram

“Greg’s friends are so annoying. Why are they leaving snake emojis under Amber’s recent picture? Amber was too nice about the Greg situation, he deserves to be dragged!" another added.

The Love Island couple recently split up just five weeks after they won the ITV2 dating show.

Greg appeared on RTE One’s Late Late Show recently, alongside Maura Higgins, and discussed his break-up with Amber.

He said: "We're mad about each other, what's not to be mad about? She's gorgeous, smart funny, she's the Queen of Love Island for a reason but you need to be realistic about the situation.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea broke up after just five weeks. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

"She lives in the UK, every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course she deserves all of it and I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here."

Despite denying the rumours that he ended their romance by text, Amber admitted on ITV’s Loose women, that the rumours were true.

Since the Islanders split, Greg lost 50,000 followers on Instagram, whilst the Geordie beauty therapist rose to 3 million followers.

