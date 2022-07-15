Love Island’s Jay Reveals 'Secret Message' Davide Sent Him On Air

15 July 2022, 15:05

Jay has revealed the secret messaged Davide has been sending
Jay has revealed the secret messaged Davide has been sending. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Davide Sanclimenti has found a way to communicate to Jay Younger now he's left the Love Island villa and it's a little bit too adorable!

Dumped Islander Jay Younger has revealed a 'secret message' that was aired on Love Island that we all missed...

Fan-favourite contestant Davide Sanclimenti offered a wholesome moment during Wednesday's episode of the hit dating show when he cooked a homemade meal for the villa.

Love Island’s Movie Night Returns As Casa Amor Antics Are Finally Exposed

Jay – who was dumped from the series on July 11 – took to Twitter to share with viewers that Davide's onscreen behaviour was a signal to him on the outside!

So, here's the meaning behind that tasty carbonara the Italian Islander cooked up for the villa this week...

Dumped Islander Jay is receiving signs from Davide from within the villa
Dumped Islander Jay is receiving signs from Davide from within the villa. Picture: ITV

Jay tweeted out: "No one knows this, but I told Davide to cook carbonara for everyone if he was missing me as a secret message to the outside world."

Iconic duo Davide and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, both 27, served up the dish to their fellow Islanders in a sweet scene that saw the whole villa appreciate the 'family' meal.

It comes as no surprise to viewers that the Italian hunk would find a way to tell Jay he misses him after his shock dumping on Monday.

Fans couldn't get enough of the revelation and began replying to Jay's hilarious tweet, one wrote: "Truly an unbreakable bond."

Davide and Ekin-Su served carbonara to the Love Island villa
Davide and Ekin-Su served carbonara to the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV
Jay wants Davide and Ekin-Su to take home the Love Island crowd
Jay wants Davide and Ekin-Su to take home the Love Island crowd. Picture: ITV

Another replied: "Luca and Jacques tryna be the bromance of the year but it's clearly Jay and Davide."

Jay and Davide nurtured quite the bromance during their time on the show, with the investment analyst even stating in his exit interview that he wants his pal and Ekin-Su to win Love Island!

"I’m so happy for them both," Jay said about the promising couple, "I see that Davide deep down really, really likes Ekin-Su."

Only time will tell...

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

