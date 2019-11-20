There Won’t Be A Love Island Christmas Reunion This Year Due To 2020 Winter Series

Love Island 2019's cast won't reunite for Christmas. Picture: ITV

Love Island’s 2019 cast won’t be having the Christmas reunion we all hoped for.

Although only a few of the Love Island 2019 couples remain still together, we were all hoping to see the gang, including the likes of winner Amber Gill, Molly-Mae Hague, Amy Hart, and Curtis Pritchard back together.

Following a lot of splits between the cast, some of the stars might be relieved not to have to come face to face with their former love interests, but the festive show was a huge hit the past couple of years.

Caroline Flack's 'Dreading' Flying Between South Africa & UK For Winter Love Island

However, due to the winter series of Love Island kicking off in early January, there won’t be a Christmas reunion between this year’s cast.

In fact, the special spin-off hasn’t been cancelled, it simply wasn’t a regular thing in the production schedule, a source told the tabloids.

Last year’s reunion saw Eyal Booker and Kendall Rae Knight share a steamy kiss in the pool, while Charlie Brake and ex Ellie Brown came to blows.

The crew are already busy working on the 2020 series, with Caroline Flack recently flying out to South Africa to film the promotion for the next season.

Sharing a number of Instagram Stories clips, the ITV presenter showed herself and her pal exploring Cape Town before jetting back to London.

Caroline recently said she isn’t looking forward to flying back and forth between the UK and South Africa, as during the summer series she only has to jet to Mallorca.

Caroline Flack flew to South Africa to film Love Island 2020's promo. Picture: Caroline Flack/Instagram

Speaking on the red carpet for the ITV Palooza, the 40-year-old told the Metro: “I’m going [to South Africa] on Saturday to do promo. I haven’t packed anything yet. I always pack last minute.”

She explained the fast-approaching January series will see her flying out regularly to visit the villa, but she will have to tackle the mammoth flight home to film Aftersun, the spin-off show, on the weekend.

The ITV2 dating show is yet to announce which British singletons are taking part in the new series.

However, there have been a few rumours flying around about who’s potentially taking part, including a Scottish footballer, Jay Munro, and a model and fitness instructor, Ellis Iyayi.

