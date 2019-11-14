Caroline Flack's 'Dreading' Flying Between South Africa & UK For Winter Love Island

14 November 2019, 15:33

Caroline Flack is returning as the ITV2 dating show host
Caroline Flack is returning as the ITV2 dating show host. Picture: Instagram

Caroline Flack is set to fly out soon for Winter Love Island promo and isn't prepared for the 13 hour flight back and forth.

Winter Love Island is days away from starting to film and Caroline Flack has said she’s dreading juggling 13-hour flights to South Africa and back to the UK for Aftersun.

Speaking on the red carpet for the ITV Palooza, the 40-year-old told the Metro: “I’m going [to South Africa] on Saturday to do promo. I haven’t packed anything yet. I always pack last minute.”

Love Island Star Amy Hart Looks Totally Different As She Experiments With Ice Blonde Hair ‘Do

She explained the fast-approaching January series will see her flying out regularly to visit the villa, but she will have to tackle the mammoth flight home to film Aftersun, the spin-off show, on the weekend.

The ITV2 dating show is yet to announce which British singletons are taking part in the new series.

However, there have been a few rumours flying around about who’s potentially taking part, including a Scottish footballer, Jay Munro, and a model and fitness instructor, Ellis Iyayi.

Caroline Flack is returning as host for Love Island
Caroline Flack is returning as host for Love Island. Picture: Instagram

The winter version of the series will be the first of its kind and will be followed by the usual annual summer instalment in Mallorca.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether or not the new version will receive the same kind of attention.

Former Islander, Yewande Biala, spoke to the same publication and revealed she thinks it will flop, saying: “I think the first one obviously… everyone’s still in the Love Island bubble, everyone wants something, they’re hungry for something. I feel like the first one will actually do really well.

“But I feel like after that it might gradually get less views, because everyone will be like, ‘Oh, it’s on again. I’ll catch it next time.’ They won’t be watching it on the go as they normally do. I think the views might drop because of that.”

She added: “If it’s all the time, you’re like ‘it doesn’t matter, there’s going to be another one in two months’ time’.”

Caroline previously revealed she thinks this series will be the ‘hottest one yet, and there's still time if you fancy your chances on the show, as applications are still open until November 30 and we cannot wait to see the new line-up!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Love Island News

Amy Hart tried out a sleek, icy hairstyle

Love Island Star Amy Hart Looks Totally Different As She Experiments With Ice Blonde Hair ‘Do
Molly-Mae Hague reckons she knows when Tommy Fury will propose

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Reveals When She Thinks Tommy Fury Will Propose – And It’s Soon
The tape belt trend has taken over social media

From Jesy Nelson To Kylie Jenner: All The Celebs Sporting New Tape Belt Trend

Features

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams have split

Jourdan Riane And Danny Williams Split: Love Island Star Issues Statement Following Claims He 'Flirted With Other Girls'
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes Tattoo Guide Asset

Shawn Mendes Tattoo Guide: Every Ink The Singer Has...So Far

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift has written a song for the Cats film

'Beautiful Ghosts' Taylor Swift's Original Song For Cats, Oscar Rumours & Release Date

Taylor Swift

I'm A Celeb campmates might not be allowed to use the fire this year

I’m A Celebrity Campmates May Be Banned From Starting A Fire For The First Time Ever

I'm A Celebrity

Netflix and Nickelodeon sign deal for multi-year partnership

Netflix & Nickelodeon Announce '$200 Million' Partnership Which Includes 'SpongeBob' Spinoff
Troye Sivan and Matty Healy's Twitter exchange had fans in stitches

Troye Sivan’s Thirsty Tweets About Matty Healy's Hip Thrusting Is The Best Twitter Exchange

Troye Sivan

Halsey and Harry Styles' fans want the stars to collab

Halsey Is The Biggest Harry Styles Stan Ever & Fans Found Photos To Prove It

Halsey

More Movies & TV News

The rumoured Celebs Go Dating includes a Spice Girl and Love Islander

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Alison Hammond
Harry Styles declined the role because he wants to go on tour in 2020

The Little Mermaid Casts Jonah Hauer-King As Prince Eric After Harry Styles Rumours

Harry Styles

Gossip Girl boss reveals who the original culprit was meant to be

Dan Humphries Wasn't Meant To Be Gossip Girl & Executive Producer Reveals The Original
Roman Kemp has revealed cotton wool would be his 'worst nightmare'

Roman Kemp Has Fans In Hysterics Over I’m A Celebrity One Liner

I'm A Celebrity

Caitlyn Jenner has been confirmed for 2019's line-up

Who Is I’m A Celeb's Caitlyn Jenner And What Is Her Net Worth? Everything We Know About The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star & Father Of Kylie & Kendall

I'm A Celebrity