Love Island Star Amy Hart Looks Totally Different As She Experiments With Ice Blonde Hair ‘Do

14 November 2019, 11:10

Amy Hart tried out a sleek, icy hairstyle
Amy Hart tried out a sleek, icy hairstyle. Picture: Getty / Amy Hart/Instagram

Amy Hart has transformed her look yet again, swapping her blonde curls for straight, sleek hair.

Love Island star Amy Hart chopped off her long blonde hair after leaving the villa, instead opting for a voluminous shoulder-length cut.

But months later Curtis Pritchard’s ex has switched up her look yet again, debuting an ice blonde shade in her recent Instagram post.

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Alison Hammond

With dead-straight hair, Amy showed off waist-length locks like she had in the villa.

Amy Hart shocked fans with her straight, icy hair
Amy Hart shocked fans with her straight, icy hair. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

Amy’s Love Island co-stars were left obsessing over her new look, with Anna Vakili commenting: “Wow oh my god! Obsessed.”

“Oh my god!” wrote Amber Gill, as Molly-Mae Hague agreed: “OMG”

However, Amy later revealed the new ‘do was a wig, after spending the day experimenting with different looks for a glamorous photo shoot.

Later taking to Instagram stories, Amy said: “I didn’t expect that picture of me in the wig to get the reaction that it did, so now you’re being treated to post-wig hair, as in it’s been gelled down all day.”

Amy Hart had long hair inside the villa
Amy Hart had long hair inside the villa. Picture: ITV

She added: “Thank you for all your lovely comments, I’ve obviously just discovered wigs so be prepared to see me at every event now with a different varying wig and for people who said I was wearing too much makeup – it was for a photo shoot.”

The night before, Amy attended the ITV Palooza, rocking a plunging, sequinned mini dress which featured flute sleeves and a silver tie at the waist.

The former air hostess styled her locks into voluminous curls and wore glowing makeup to display her model-esque cheek bones.

During the star-studded bash, Amy faced an awkward run-in with her ex, Curtis, as he represented Lorraine on the red carpet to get the showbiz scoop.

However, she kept her cool and insisted their run-in was “all fine”.

