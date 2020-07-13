Love Island Australia: Where Is Shelby Bilby Now?

Love Island's Shelby Bilby has done very well for herself after the show. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Shelby Bilby makes it to the Love Island Australia final week but where is she now two years on? And is she still with Dom Thomas?

Love Island Australia welcomed Shelby Bilby towards the end of the first series and she made it all the way to the final week with her partner, Dom Thomas.

After a failed attempt at a relationship with Jaxon Human, Shelby managed to complete her Love Island Australia experience in a couple and with friends including Erin Barnett, Tayla Damir and Amelia Plummer around her.

So now, two years after the show first aired, we take a look at where Love Island’s Shelby is now. Is she still with Dom? What’s her job? And does she have a new boyfriend?

Here’s what you need to know:

Love Island Australia's Shelby is living her best life as an influencer. Picture: Shelby Bilby/Instagram

Are Love Island’s Shelby Bilby and Dom Thomas still together?

They never went official in the villa and sadly, a month after ending their journey together, they called it quits on their romance altogether.

Dom went on to date his fellow villa star Tayla for almost a year afterwards following her dramatic split from Grant Crapp.

What does Love Island’s Shelby Bilby do now?

A full-time influencer, you’ll find Shelby sharing her travels, hiking adventures and much more on Instagram as she works on plenty of sponsorship deals.

She’s a big fan of a sexy selfie and you’ll often see her hanging around with fellow Love Island star or two such as Mac.

Shelby Bilby has been dating Harry Bink for over a year. Picture: Shelby Bilby/Instagram

Does Shelby Bilby have a boyfriend now?

She may have been unlucky in the villa but she’s managed to bag herself the perfect boyfriend now in the form of Harry Bink, a freestyle motocross rider.

Shelby and Harry have been dating for over a year.