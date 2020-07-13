Love Island Australia: Where Is Shelby Bilby Now?

13 July 2020, 15:31

Love Island's Shelby Bilby has done very well for herself after the show
Love Island's Shelby Bilby has done very well for herself after the show. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Shelby Bilby makes it to the Love Island Australia final week but where is she now two years on? And is she still with Dom Thomas?

Love Island Australia welcomed Shelby Bilby towards the end of the first series and she made it all the way to the final week with her partner, Dom Thomas.

After a failed attempt at a relationship with Jaxon Human, Shelby managed to complete her Love Island Australia experience in a couple and with friends including Erin Barnett, Tayla Damir and Amelia Plummer around her.

So now, two years after the show first aired, we take a look at where Love Island’s Shelby is now. Is she still with Dom? What’s her job? And does she have a new boyfriend?

Love Island Australia's Dom Thomas And Tayla Damir Struck Up An Unlikely Romance

Here’s what you need to know:

Love Island Australia's Shelby is living her best life as an influencer
Love Island Australia's Shelby is living her best life as an influencer. Picture: Shelby Bilby/Instagram

Are Love Island’s Shelby Bilby and Dom Thomas still together?

They never went official in the villa and sadly, a month after ending their journey together, they called it quits on their romance altogether.

Dom went on to date his fellow villa star Tayla for almost a year afterwards following her dramatic split from Grant Crapp.

What does Love Island’s Shelby Bilby do now?

A full-time influencer, you’ll find Shelby sharing her travels, hiking adventures and much more on Instagram as she works on plenty of sponsorship deals.

She’s a big fan of a sexy selfie and you’ll often see her hanging around with fellow Love Island star or two such as Mac.

Shelby Bilby has been dating Harry Bink for over a year
Shelby Bilby has been dating Harry Bink for over a year. Picture: Shelby Bilby/Instagram

Does Shelby Bilby have a boyfriend now?

She may have been unlucky in the villa but she’s managed to bag herself the perfect boyfriend now in the form of Harry Bink, a freestyle motocross rider.

Shelby and Harry have been dating for over a year.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Dom Thomas gave up his job as a construction manager

Love Island Australia: Where Is Dom Thomas Now?

Love Island Australia's contestants look seriously different before and after fame

Love Island Australia: Season 1 Cast Transformations Revealed
Love Island Australia series 2 had some seriously iconic moments

Love Island Australia Series 2: 6 Things You Need To Know About The Next Series
Where are the Love Island: Australia series 1 cast now?

Where Are The Cast Of Love Island Australia Series 1 Now?

Love Island Australia: Are Josh and Amelia still together now?

Are Love Island Australia's Josh Moss And Amelia Plummer Still Together?

Hot On Capital

Naya Rivera went missing during a boating trip with her son

Body Found In Search For Missing Glee Star Naya Rivera In Lake Piru
Candles and cushions are available with Harry Styles on them

Celebrity Prayer Candles Are Now A Thing & You Can Buy A Harry Styles One
Jade Thirwall shared the letter on Instagram.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Calls On Government To Ban ‘Conversion Therapy’ In UK
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid reunite with Zayn and Gigi on farm

Dua Lipa & Anwar Reunite With Zayn & Gigi At Hadid Family Farm- Will They Finally Collab?
Demi Lovato has a huge net worth.

Demi Lovato Net Worth: ‘Anyone’ Singer's Fortune Revealed

Harry Styles' fans are convinced he's releasing a documentary for 'Fine Line'

Harry Styles Fine Line Documentary: Everything We Know So Far

More Movies & TV News

Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

Is There A Season 2 Of Love Island Australia?

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

All The Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Son Freddie-George To Jack Fincham's Daughter Blossom
Julia Sawalha will not return for the Chicken Run sequel.

Chicken Run 2: Julia Sawalha, Who Voiced Ginger, Has Been Axed For ‘Sounding Too Old’
Love Island Australia: Mac left without finding love

Love Island Australia: Where Is Mac Now?

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been cancelled.

‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Gets Cancelled By Netflix After Two Seasons