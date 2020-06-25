Love Island Australia Jaxon Human: Height, Job And Charlie Hunnam Comparisons

25 June 2020, 16:02

Love Island's Jaxon Human entered the villa late to woo Cassidy McGill
Love Island's Jaxon Human entered the villa late to woo Cassidy McGill. Picture: ITV2

Jaxon Human has entered Love Island Australia ready to steal Cassidy McGill but all anyone can talk about is his Sons of Anarchy similarities. Here’s what you need to know.

Love Island Australia has welcomed another new contestant to the original line up and it looks like he's got his eye on Cassidy McGill - so who is newbie Jaxon Human?

Arriving into the villa a quarter of the way through the first series, which was filmed in 2018, everyone has plenty of questions about Jaxon, in particular his height, job, age and of course, his resemblance to Sons of Anarchy actor, Charlie Hunnam.

So who is the new Love Island contestant Jaxon Human? What’s his Instagram? Here’s everything you need to know:

Jaxon Human has said hello to the UK as Love Island Australia airs for the first time
Jaxon Human has said hello to the UK as Love Island Australia airs for the first time. Picture: Jaxon Human/Instagram

Who is Jaxon Human and how old is he?

Using his new name, Jaxon’s real name is actually Kristian Jordan Nagel - a name he avoids because it reminds him of his estranged father.

When Jaxon enters the villa he is 25 years old.

What is Love Island Jaxon Human’s job?

Prior to his time in the villa, Jaxon was a stripper who was also a tennis coach.

It’s not exactly clear what Jaxon is up to these days other than a spot of modelling but he has teased a big project on his Instagram. You can follow him @jaxon_human.

Charlie Hunnam and Love Island's Jaxon share a striking similarity
Charlie Hunnam and Love Island's Jaxon share a striking similarity. Picture: PA

How tall is Jaxon Human on Love Island Australia?

Jaxon’s height is quite the talking point on Love Island. He’s officially 5 foot 10 inches tall.

Love Island’s Jaxon Human and Charlie Hunnam

In case you hadn’t noticed, Jaxon is a ringer for actor Charlie Hunnam. And their connection doesn’t end there.

Jaxon also changed his name to be very similar to that of Charlie’s Sons of Anarchy character Jax Teller AND he has a Sons of Anarchy tattoo on his back.

