Love Island Australia: Where Is Mac Now?

9 July 2020, 14:53

Love Island Australia: Mac left without finding love
Love Island Australia: Mac left without finding love. Picture: ITV / Edyn Mackney/Instagram

Edyn Mackney, aka ‘Mac’, is just one of the Love Island Australia contestants to cause a stir on the series – but what did she do after the show and where is she now?

Mac appeared on season one of Love Island Australia as a late arrival, leaving before the final of the series.

Reality star Mac, whose full name is Edyn Mackney, left with co-star Teddy after a few weeks on the series without finding love.

Love Island Australia: Cassidy McGill Addresses UK Viewers With Emotional Statement

But where is Mac now, and what does she do? Let’s find out....

Mac arrived as a bombshell on Love Island Australia
Mac arrived as a bombshell on Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV
Mac is dating The Bachelor star Apollo Jackson
Mac is dating The Bachelor star Apollo Jackson. Picture: Edyn Mackney/Instagram

Mac went on to start a YouTube channel not long after she left Love Island and regularly posts videos on the platform to this day.

The 23-year-old has over 78,000 subscribers on YouTube and 139,000 followers on Instagram.

Like most reality TV stars these days, Mac utilises her following for brand partnerships and sexy selfies.

This year she launched a NSFW OnlyFans account, telling Daily Mail Australia she joined the platform because she’s “ahead of the curve” and reckons it will soon “be the norm” to have an account on there.

“Everyone seems so shocked yet in a couple of years it will be the norm to have an OnlyFans account,” she said.

“The same people who made a joke of us when we were on TikTok are now the ones obsessed with the app. This will be no different.”

Mac started a YouTube channel after leaving Love Island
Mac started a YouTube channel after leaving Love Island. Picture: Edyn Mackney/Instagram

Mac has been in a relationship with The Bachelor star Apollo Jackson – a DJ and magician – for two years.

The couple confirmed they’re dating in January 2019 and don’t hesitate to flaunt their love for one another on social media.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Gyms, pools and leisure centres can finally reopen their doors!

Gyms, Pools And Leisure Centres Can Reopen From 25 July, Says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

Coronavirus

Harry Styles postponed his 2020 tour to next year

Harry Styles Apparently Paid His Tour Crew’s Salaries After Postponing Love On Tour

One Direction finished in third place on The X Factor.

Who Won X Factor The Year One Direction Appeared On The Show?

Addison Rae fans worried for her well being during social media silence

Why Did People Think TikTok's Addison Rae Had Died? Social Media Silence Explained

Addison Rae apologises for 'all lives matter' re-post breaking social media silence

Addison Rae Apologises For Re-Posting 'All Lives Matter' Video & The Internet Is Divided

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been cancelled.

‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Gets Cancelled By Netflix After Two Seasons

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos