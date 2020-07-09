Love Island Australia: Where Is Mac Now?

Love Island Australia: Mac left without finding love. Picture: ITV / Edyn Mackney/Instagram

Edyn Mackney, aka ‘Mac’, is just one of the Love Island Australia contestants to cause a stir on the series – but what did she do after the show and where is she now?

Mac appeared on season one of Love Island Australia as a late arrival, leaving before the final of the series.

Reality star Mac, whose full name is Edyn Mackney, left with co-star Teddy after a few weeks on the series without finding love.

But where is Mac now, and what does she do? Let’s find out....

Mac arrived as a bombshell on Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV

Mac is dating The Bachelor star Apollo Jackson. Picture: Edyn Mackney/Instagram

Mac went on to start a YouTube channel not long after she left Love Island and regularly posts videos on the platform to this day.

The 23-year-old has over 78,000 subscribers on YouTube and 139,000 followers on Instagram.

Like most reality TV stars these days, Mac utilises her following for brand partnerships and sexy selfies.

This year she launched a NSFW OnlyFans account, telling Daily Mail Australia she joined the platform because she’s “ahead of the curve” and reckons it will soon “be the norm” to have an account on there.

“Everyone seems so shocked yet in a couple of years it will be the norm to have an OnlyFans account,” she said.

“The same people who made a joke of us when we were on TikTok are now the ones obsessed with the app. This will be no different.”

Mac started a YouTube channel after leaving Love Island. Picture: Edyn Mackney/Instagram

Mac has been in a relationship with The Bachelor star Apollo Jackson – a DJ and magician – for two years.

The couple confirmed they’re dating in January 2019 and don’t hesitate to flaunt their love for one another on social media.

