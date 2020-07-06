Love Island Australia Final: When Does It Finish?

6 July 2020, 16:47

The Love Island Australia final is almost here!
The Love Island Australia final is almost here! Picture: ITV2

Love Island Australia final: When does it finish?

Love Island Australia has been airing in place of the UK series which was cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Winter Series (which was due to begin filming in January) will not be going ahead either, but we are getting a special reunion show!

Love Island Australia is coming to an end! When's the final?
Love Island Australia is coming to an end! When's the final? Picture: ITV2

But when is the final of Love Island Australia? When does it finish?

Let’s take a look…

When is the Love Island Australia final?

The Love Island Australia final is set to air on 14 July and you can catch it on ITV2 at 9pm.

Who is in the Love Island Australia final?

Grant Crapp, Tayla Dami, Eden Dally, Erin Barnett and Josh Moss are all still in the running.

What do the Love Island Australia contestants win?

Islanders are competing for a $50,000 prize fund!

When did the Love Island Australia final originally air?

The show was originally aired in 2018.

