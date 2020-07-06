On Air Now
6 July 2020, 16:47
Love Island Australia final: When does it finish?
Love Island Australia has been airing in place of the UK series which was cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 Winter Series (which was due to begin filming in January) will not be going ahead either, but we are getting a special reunion show!
But when is the final of Love Island Australia? When does it finish?
Let’s take a look…
The Love Island Australia final is set to air on 14 July and you can catch it on ITV2 at 9pm.
Grant Crapp, Tayla Dami, Eden Dally, Erin Barnett and Josh Moss are all still in the running.
Islanders are competing for a $50,000 prize fund!
The show was originally aired in 2018.
