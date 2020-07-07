Love Island Australia: Cassidy McGill Addresses UK Viewers With Emotional Statement

Cassidy wants to put her Love Island Australia experience behind her. Picture: instagram

Love Island Australia’s Cassidy McGail has addressed UK viewers with an emotional statement on Instagram.

Love Island Australia’s Cassidy McGail has hit out at trolls who abused her over how much she cried during her stint on the 2018 series.

Although she has insisted she will be ‘forever grateful’ for the opportunities the show has given her, she’s revealed she’s been waiting for the moment the episode she leaves the villa airs in the UK so that she can ‘once again put it behind’ her.

Cassidy McGail has penned an emotional statement on Instagram. Picture: instagram

She also took the opportunity to urge her followers to ‘be kind’ and to keep ‘hateful messages’ to themselves.

Her post read: “Hey guys. It’s the girl who cries a lot. I’ve been waiting for the moment the episode I leave the villa airs in the UK so I can once again put it behind me.

“I am incredibly grateful for Love Island Australia and my experiences during my time on the show all those years ago. It has given me so many opportunities I otherwise may never had and experiences I will cherish forever. I’ve formed friendships and relationships with people from my season that I will be forever grateful for. But that’s where the gratitude ends and my frustration begins.

“Every single time I receive a hateful message or comment I constantly have to remind myself I’m clearly a better person than the one leaving the abuse because I have never, and will never send hate to someone online PERIODT. They also lack human decency and social etiquette so why on earth would their opinion matter?

“I am continuously baffled and flawed by the words spewed from some people via social media towards someone they’ve never met. Contrary to what you may believe, you don’t have to come onto my page and tell me what you think of me.

“I absolutely do not expect every single person to love me or like me. What I do expect is that if you despise me, bitch to your friends like a normal person. Or maybe consider a psychologist if you’re feeling like you can’t fight those urges to abuse someone on social media. Because believe me when I say instead of coming onto your page and telling you creatures what I think of you, I vent to my friends about how slimy I think you are for leaving your shitty, unasked for opinions.

“The worlds a rough place guys. The messages you send and the comments you leave have an impact. You have no idea what those words could do to someone.

“It costs nothing to be kind. We don’t have to agree on anything to be kind to one another. The last thing we need is assholes throwing around shitty comments and opinions absolutely no one asked for. You look and sound like an idiot so just stop.

“And shaming someone because they cry a lot kinda makes you a double assh*le.

“Emotions are necessary and your rude comments are not.”

