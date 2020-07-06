Love Island Australia Amelia Plummer: Age, Job And Where Is She Now?

Love Island Amelia Plummer is living her best influencer life now. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Who is Amelia Plummer? And what facts do we need to know as she falls in love with Josh Moss? Instagram and what happened to her after the ITV2 villa revealed.

Love Island Australia welcomed Amelia Plummer late into series one and it wasn’t long before she was smitten with cast favourite Josh Moss.

So who is Amelia Plummer and what facts do we need to know about her? From her age, to her Instagram, we take a look at the important details of the new ITV2 reality show.

Love Island Australia: All The Couples Who Are Still Together And Where Are They Now?

That includes where Amelia is now and if she stayed coupled up with Josh. Here’s everything you need to know:

Amelia Plummer coupled up with Josh Moss on Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV2

Who is Amelia Plummer?

Amelia Plummer entered the Love Island villa with only a few weeks left and instantly gelled with Josh.

From Sydney, Amelia has a nutrition degree and is a vegan.

How old is Amelia Plummer?

Amelia was aged 23 when she first found fame and is now nearly 25 years old.

Amelia Plummer and Josh Moss live together now too. Picture: Amelia Plummer/Instagram

What is Amelia Plummer’s job?

At the time of the show, Amelia was a student and is now all qualified. She’s also busy leading the influencer life following her Love Island fame and covers everything from food, beauty, travel and fitness.

Where is Amelia Plummer now? And is she still with Josh Moss?

The only couple still together after Love Island Australia, Amelia and Josh are still going strong and living together.

They’ve enjoyed plenty of travels together and Amelia has also launched a book on vegan guidance, ‘Meals By Mils’.

What is Amelia Plummer’s Instagram?

You can follow Amelia over @ameliamarni.