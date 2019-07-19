Love Island Viewers Spot Huge Spoiler As Michael Griffiths And Greg O’Shea Are Last Remaining In Recoupling

19 July 2019, 10:22

Michael Griffiths told Amber Gill he still has feelings for her on Love Island
Michael Griffiths told Amber Gill he still has feelings for her on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans noticed a huge spoiler at the end of Thursday night’s show.

The drama in the Love Island villa continued after Michael Griffiths told Amber Gill he still had feelings for her, days after his partner Joanna Chimonides was dumped from the island.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Toward the end of the show the contestants were told there would be a recoupling, meaning Amber will have to decide if she wants to return to Michael – who dumped her when the girls were sent to Cast Amor – or give things a chance with new boy Greg O’Shea.

But as the ITV2 show played a snippet from the following night’s episode, viewers noticed a huge spoiler as just Greg and Michael were the contestants who remained by the fire pit waiting to be picked.

Michael Griffiths and Greg O'Shea will be the last boys in the recoupling
Michael Griffiths and Greg O'Shea will be the last boys in the recoupling. Picture: ITV2

Fans were furious with the clip as they now know every other boy was picked to recouple with.

“Did they not just spoiler it by showing the last two boys? #LoveIsland,” one person wrote on Twitter, as another fumed: “Hate how the producers fix it so that the one torn between two people just happens to choose last and it just happens that none of the other girls have picked either of those two boys even though there's a few single girls in there?? Far too over produced these days.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “I thought it was and yet surprise surprise it's girls pick tonight and we are left with greg and michael for amber to choose ... wow didn't see that coming from a mile away. How stupid do you think we are [sic].”

Viewers will see the girls pick who they want to recouple with, after the arrival of newbies India Reynolds, Harley Brash and Greg, shook things up inside the villa.

While India took a liking to Ovie Soko, Greg has his eye firmly set on Amber while Harley is yet to make a connection with any of the lads.

Amber was picked by Greg when he had to chance to take one of the girls on a date, as he told her she “deserved to be spoilt” following her heartache with Michael.

In a complete u-turn Michael told Amber he still had feelings for her, three days after telling her Joanna was the one for him.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Chris Taylor's dad was engaged to Denise Welch

Love Island's Chris Taylor's Connection To Loose Women Panellist Denise Welch
Amy Hart appeared to take a swipe at Curtis and Maura after Love Island aired

Love Island’s Amy Hart Takes Swipe At Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard As They Continue Raunchy Antics In The Villa
We're cracking on!

Casa Capital: Here’s How You Can Join In On All The Action Live From The Other Love Island Villa
Danny & Jourdan spill the tea on producers' tactics on Love Island

Danny & Jourdan Reveal The 'Mental Trick' Producers Play They Struggled With Most
Belle Hassan's dad is Tamer Hassan

Love Island Star Belle Hassan’s Famous Dad: Who Is Tamer Hassan And When Did He Star In Game Of Thrones?

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes slid into the DMs of a fan

Shawn Mendes Slid Into A Fan's DMs To Ask About A Tattoo Design

Shawn Mendes

The Lion King remake comes with an epic soundtrack

The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack Featuring Beyoncé And Donald Glover: Who Else Stars On The Track List?
The internet reacts to the Cats trailer

Cats Movie: The Funniest Reactions To The New Trailer Starring Taylor Swift & Jason Derulo
Queer Eye's culture expert Karamo Brown is returning to our screens

Who Is Karamo Brown, Who's The Queer Eye Culture Expert's Fiancé Ian Jordan And How Many Kids Does He Have?
Tan France is returning to our screen for the latest season of Queer Eye

Who Is Tan France, Who Is The Queer Eye Fashion Expert's Husband Rob And Where Did He Grow Up?
Tan France reviews popstar glow ups part 2

WATCH: Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Niall Horan, Taylor Swift & Jonas Bros' Glow-Ups

More Movies & TV News

Joanna and Jack Fowler are BFFs and nobody knew

Joanna Chimonides' Emotional Airport Reunion With Jack Fowler Saw Them Watching Love Island Together
Curtis Pritchard calls Maura a 'naughty girl' during steamy bedroom scene

Curtis Pritchard Leaves Fans Cringing During 'Naughty Girl' Love Island Bedroom Scene
Harry Styles is in the running to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles To Play Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid? One Direction Star ‘In Talks’ To Join Live-Action Disney Remake
Raye discovers she's written the first track on Beyoncé's latest project

WATCH: The Moment Beyoncé Tells Raye Her Song Is The First Track On Lion King Album

Beyoncé

Love Island fans think India Reynolds has been in the villa before

People Are Convinced India Reynolds Has Been In The Love Island Villa Before