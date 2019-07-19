Love Island Viewers Spot Huge Spoiler As Michael Griffiths And Greg O’Shea Are Last Remaining In Recoupling

Michael Griffiths told Amber Gill he still has feelings for her on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans noticed a huge spoiler at the end of Thursday night’s show.

The drama in the Love Island villa continued after Michael Griffiths told Amber Gill he still had feelings for her, days after his partner Joanna Chimonides was dumped from the island.

Toward the end of the show the contestants were told there would be a recoupling, meaning Amber will have to decide if she wants to return to Michael – who dumped her when the girls were sent to Cast Amor – or give things a chance with new boy Greg O’Shea.

But as the ITV2 show played a snippet from the following night’s episode, viewers noticed a huge spoiler as just Greg and Michael were the contestants who remained by the fire pit waiting to be picked.

Michael Griffiths and Greg O'Shea will be the last boys in the recoupling. Picture: ITV2

Fans were furious with the clip as they now know every other boy was picked to recouple with.

“Did they not just spoiler it by showing the last two boys? #LoveIsland,” one person wrote on Twitter, as another fumed: “Hate how the producers fix it so that the one torn between two people just happens to choose last and it just happens that none of the other girls have picked either of those two boys even though there's a few single girls in there?? Far too over produced these days.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “I thought it was and yet surprise surprise it's girls pick tonight and we are left with greg and michael for amber to choose ... wow didn't see that coming from a mile away. How stupid do you think we are [sic].”

Did they not just spoil it by showing the last two guys? #loveisland — SHANNON (@ItsShannonAnne) July 18, 2019

Is everyone not safe in tonight’s recoupling because there’s an equal amount of boys and girls?? So even if amber picks Greg micheal will still stay?? #loveisland — Ciara alice tracey (@CeeAliceTracey) July 19, 2019

I dunno why they’re doing cliffhanger, we know Amber is gonna take Michael back #loveisland — qc (@Chrimo__) July 18, 2019

Viewers will see the girls pick who they want to recouple with, after the arrival of newbies India Reynolds, Harley Brash and Greg, shook things up inside the villa.

While India took a liking to Ovie Soko, Greg has his eye firmly set on Amber while Harley is yet to make a connection with any of the lads.

Amber was picked by Greg when he had to chance to take one of the girls on a date, as he told her she “deserved to be spoilt” following her heartache with Michael.

In a complete u-turn Michael told Amber he still had feelings for her, three days after telling her Joanna was the one for him.

