Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Won’t Be Getting Their Own Spin-Off Show As ITV Producers Fear Love Island Winners Will Split

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea's Love Island spin-off has been axed. Picture: ITV2

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won’t be getting their own TV show, like stars of the series have done before them.

Love Island stars Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won the 2019 series at the end of July, but the winners won’t be getting a spin-off TV show of their own much like stars of the series have done before them.

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths Gets Cosy With Co-Star Nabila Badda Moments Before Cuddling Up To Joanna Chimonides

A source told the tabloids: “It’s been a publicity disaster in previous years when couples split before their show aired or appeared to get back together just as the programmes came out.

"This year bosses want to take the heat off the contestants’ relationships, especially as its been such a choppy year for couples making a go of it.”

ITV2 producers are now focusing on getting the cast right for Love Island’s winter 2020 series.

The insider added: “Of course, they’re keeping a close eye on their couples to spot any potential for spin-off shows, but at the moment it’s certainly not looking likely.”

2017 islanders Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood landed their own spin-off series a few months after reaching the final which saw Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies crowned the winners, but Chris and Olivia called it quits as their third episode aired.

Likewise, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham hit a rocky patch just as their series Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island aired on ITV2.

The couple split soon after, with the Essex girl reuniting with her ex boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Amber and Greg may shock viewers with their relationship, as the couple have continued to look loved-up since leaving the villa.

In the first week outside of the villa Greg stayed by Amber’s side, meeting her family and friends and celebrating her birthday with her – the rugby player is yet to fly back to his own home in Ireland.

On Amber’s 22nd birthday Greg posted a picture of them together, writing in the caption: “Massive happy birthday to this amazing woman, she really is a 10/10. So lucky to have met her and can’t wait to get her to Ireland.”

The couple were crowned kind and queen of Love Island 2019 after a tumultuous few weeks for the brunette beauty where her former flame Michael Griffiths ditched her for Joanna Chimonides, before later claiming he still had feelings for her once Joanna had been dumped from the villa.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Your Favourite Love Island Stars