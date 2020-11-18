I'm A Celebrity: Russell Watson Age, Net Worth & Wife Revealed

Russell Watson's age, net worth and wife revealed. Picture: PA images

Russell Watson is one of the latest famous faces to enter I’m A Celebrity 2020. But what’s his age and net worth and who is his wife?

Russell Watson is best known for being an opera singer and has had a string of successful albums.

He’s now starring on I’m A Celebrity 2020, alongside Shane Richie, Jess Plummer, Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay.

But what’s his age and net worth and who is his wife? Let’s take a look…

What is Russell Watson’s age? How old is he?

Russell Watson is 53 years old.

What is Russell Watson’s net worth?

Russell Watson reportedly has a total net worth of £4million.

Who is Russell Watson’s wife?

Russell Watson is married to Louise Harris.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 in Spain after five years of dating.

Who are Russell Watson’s children?

Russell Watson has two daughters. They are named Hannah and Rebecca.

