WATCH: Martin Kemp Confirms Roman's Biggest Phobias Ahead Of I'm A Celeb...

Ahead of his stint in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Roman Kemp's mother and father told Capital which Bushtucker Trial he'll really be afraid of.

Before entering the Jungle, Roman Kemp told I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! that his biggest fears were cotton wool and the dark, but his parents seem to think differently.

Speaking to Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield, while Roman's preparing for his time on the ITV reality series, Martin and Shirlie Kemp said "I'm sure he's pretending he's not scared, I think he is.

"He's always been scared of frogs," admitted his singer father, Martin Kemp. Previously, Roman showed his phobia of frogs during Roman's No Money Road Trip, where he had to touch one whilst blindfolded.

Shirlie went on to state how relieved she was knowing that she didn't pass on her arachnophobia on to her son.

Roman Kemp joins the likes of Ian Wright, Caitlyn Jenner and Kate Garraway in this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Roman recently had fans in hysterics after ITV released a video of his talking before the show started about what he was willing to do in the show, including eating "bugs, bums, willies and balls".

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday, 17 November 2019.