Live

Roman's No Money Road Trip: LIVE Diary

Get all of the news from Roman's No Money Road Trip. Picture: Capital

Get all of the goings-on and antics from Roman's No Money Road Trip, as he travels over 1,000 miles for Global's Make Some Noise.

Roman Kemp is taking on a gigantic task - travelling over 1,000 miles; from Glasgow to London, to host five shows, in five different locations, all without his mobile phone or any cash.

While Roman travels across the United Kingdom for Global's Make Some Noise, you can stay updated with everything that's going on on the #NoMoneyRoadTrip, all without handing over your phone.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip For The #NoMoneyRoadTrip

Day 1

Roman was dropped off in Glasgow, and told he had to hand over his wallet and lock away his phone for a whole week. Pray for Roman's notifications.

As he set off, Ro was accompanied out of the studio by a bagpipe playing bloke, as he made his way to Lewis Capaldi's old school.

.@romankemp is 𝘰𝘧𝘧💨. All he's got is the clothes on his back (and a large bagpipe player) to keep him company on his #NoMoneyRoadTrip, from Glasgow.



🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/3pTd0ZoLL5 | #NoMoneyRoadTrip pic.twitter.com/r7vj2mXlCP — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) October 7, 2019

Of course, without his phone or wallet, Roman had to rely on the kindness of strangers to get him back home, including Natalie, who was first to pick Ro up.

We were kinda t̶h̶i̶n̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ hoping that @romankemp's #NoMoneyRoadTrip would be harder than this.



Natalie's already offered Ro a lift. She better have @itswillmanning on the radio, otherwise this could get awkward... 😜



🚗 https://t.co/3pTd0ZGn9F | #NoMoneyRoadTrip pic.twitter.com/u1AUcusxKw — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) October 7, 2019

Niall Horan set Roman the task of nailing a spelling bee, in an attempt to win a prize to help him along his journey.

Although, it turns out that Roman cannut spel a singel wurd, and as a punishment, had to be pelted with water and flour for the remainder of his journey.

Following his failure at the school, Roman headed to Edinburgh, where Lewis Capaldi challenged him to raise £30 for Global's Make Some Noise, by busking, using only his hit songs.

Calvin Harris. Lewis Capaldi. Susan Boyle.



Roman Kemp joins the list of iconic Scottish musical performers. ✨



🎸 https://t.co/3pTd0ZGn9F | #NoMoneyRoadTrip pic.twitter.com/fNGDvaQ2Ri — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) October 7, 2019

Roman then took it upon himself to grab a ride from Jason, a trucker, making his way to the Angel of the North. There was just one small issue....