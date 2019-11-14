Who Are Roman Kemp's Family? Everyone From Dad Martin To Godfather George Michael

Roman Kemp has headed into the jungle. Picture: Getty

Here’s everything you need to know about Roman Kemp’s family.

Capital’s very own Roman Kemp is headed into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The 26-year-old breakfast show host has a well-known family, who he is incredibly close to.

Here’s everything you need to know about the campmate’s family…

Martin Kemp

Roman’s dad, Martin Kemp, is widely known for being in the band, Spandau Ballet, who rose to fame in the 1980s.

The band were formed in 1979 and went on to sell 25million albums worldwide.

The 'Gold' singers performed their last show in 1990, before a 19 year absence, returning in 2009 for The Reformation Tour - a sell out 'greatest hits' world tour.

Martin is the younger brother of Gary Kemp, who is also a member of Spandau Ballet and an actor, who he later starred alongside in film The Krays.

He was also nationally known as Steve Owen in EastEnders after starring in the British soap between 1998-2002, returning to TV and finishing third in the summer series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2012.

Roman Kemp with his dad, Martin. Picture: Getty

Shirlie Holliman

Roman’s mum is one half of the pop duo, Shirlie and Pepsi, which was founded after the pair were temporarily backing singers for Wham!

Shirlie dated the band's Andrew Ridgeley at the time, who suggested she come and dance while he and his friend George Michael's band played a local gig, before securing a more permanent part of the performances with her friend, Helen 'Pepsi' DeMacque.

The duo had two UK Top 10 Hits, before going on hiatus in 1989, but briefly returned in 2000 to record backing vocals for Geri Halliwell.

Shirlie went on to develop a close friendship with the band as the late lead singer, George Michael, was Roman’s godfather.

Martin & Shirlie Kemp. Picture: Getty

George Michael

George Michael was the godfather of Roman and his sister, Harley Moon Kemp, before he died in 2016.

The famous Wham! member sold over 115million records worldwide.

He formed the band in 1981 alongside Andrew Ridgeley, before going solo in 1987.

With hits like 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' and 'Last Christmas', George was one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Roman's mum with his godfather, George Michael in 1986. Picture: Getty

Harley Moon Kemp

Roman’s 30-year-old sister, Harley Moon, is a photographer, songwriter and film maker.

She wrote two original songs for her parents, who are set to release a joint album called 'In The Swing Of It' on22 November.

Although the album sees the couple covering songs like 'The Way You Look Tonight', fans are excited to hear their originals.

Roman Kemp's sister, Harley Moon. Picture: Instagram

Harley Moon shared the news on her Instagram page, @harleymoonkemp, saying: "BEST NEWS EVER. My parents' album goes on pre-sale today. They are such creative spirits, amazing role models whose love and kindness inspires me everyday!

"We had the pleasure of shooting the album cover and actually wrote a couple of songs for them! Can’t wait for you guys to hear it all xxx."

