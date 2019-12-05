I’m A Celeb Fans Want Roman Kemp & Kate Garraway To Host Their Own Show Together After 'Jungle Radio' Trial

5 December 2019, 12:36

Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway joined forces to host Jungle Radio
Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway joined forces to host Jungle Radio. Picture: ITV

Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway impressed fans with their Jungle Radio challenge.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans were well and truly impressed with Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway’s ‘Jungle Radio’ challenge on the show.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the duo for their “fantastic” trial and are campaigning for them to bring it to the real world, when they leave the jungle.

I’m A Celeb’s Caitlyn Jenner Brands OJ Simpson Trial ‘A Joke’ & Reveals Kardashians’ Reactions To It

One fan wrote: “Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway jungle radio show is one I would surely tune in again and again. They should really think about making it a real thing once they get out of the jungle and I really mean that.”

“Roman Kemp and Kate Garraway should just be allowed to continue on with that jungle radio show, because it really seems to bring that camp alive. #ImACeleb,” another added.

Succeeding in the challenge, Capital’s very own Breakfast presenter, Roman, and Smooth Radio’s Kate, won a huge breakfast for their campmates.

The rest of camp were asked a series of musical questions relating to milestones in their lives, and had to call in the answer to the hosts, who were showered by bugs.

Some of the questions included, “What was number one when Ian Wright was born?” and “What was the number one single when Rak-Su won The X-Factor?”

Earlier in the show, 26-year-old Roman took part in a ‘Slop of the Pops’ trial with Caitlyn and smashed it out the park, winning eight stars for camp.

While the pair were strapped to a giant spinning turntable getting bombared with bugs, tunes were played from the ‘Ant and Decks’ podium.

Fans were loving the hilarious trial, with one tweeting: “Never did I think I’d see Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner laying down in slime, mealworms, and livers whacking a disco ball with a microphone #ImACeleb.”

Roman and Kate have both been two of the favourites to win king/queen of the jungle, along with Caitlyn and Andrew Whyment.

All of the contestants have had their moments loved by social media, but we are still waiting for the ultimate battle against the campmates to be crowned winner of the jungle!

