Declan Donnelly Clears Up Confusion About Injury On Arm During I'm A Celebrity...

Dec was seen with a burn on the opening episode of I'm A Celebrity... Picture: Instagram

After fans spotted a nasty looking injury on Declan Donnelly's arm, during the opening episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, the host took to Twitter to explain.

On Sunday, 17 November, Roman Kemp entered the Australian Jungle as one of the many campmates on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, where he teamed up with the likes of Caitlyn Jenner and Andrew Maxwell.

However, while some were busy creasing at Roman's squealing as a frog passed him by, others were distressed by the sore-looking injury on host, Declan Donnelly's arm.

One half of the presenting duo Ant and Dec flashed a large burn across his forearm during the live televised episode.

Sarra Evans, a viewer of the show, shared a photo of the injury to Twitter to ask Dec if he was okay; writing "Dec - what have you done to your arm? Looks like a nasty injury."

Nothing exciting unfortunately. I scalded myself while sterilising Isla’s dummies! 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 D https://t.co/b82CiWJ3Lz — antanddec (@antanddec) November 17, 2019

Declan was quick to respond, clarifying where the burn came from. "Nothing exciting unfortunately," he joked.

"I scalded myself while sterilising Isla's dummies," he wrote to his 6.8 million Twitter followers.

Roman Kemp shared backstage photos from his I'm A Celebrity... photoshoot. Picture: Instagram

During the first episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Roman Kemp teamed up with Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson to become the first Power Pair, alongside Nadine Coyle and Adele Roberts.

Roman also faced his fears of frogs, after one hopped through the camp. Ro previously (attempted) to conquer his phobia, during his No Money Road Trip.