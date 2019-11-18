Declan Donnelly Clears Up Confusion About Injury On Arm During I'm A Celebrity...

18 November 2019, 06:33

Dec was seen with a burn on the opening episode of I'm A Celebrity...
Dec was seen with a burn on the opening episode of I'm A Celebrity... Picture: Instagram

After fans spotted a nasty looking injury on Declan Donnelly's arm, during the opening episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, the host took to Twitter to explain.

On Sunday, 17 November, Roman Kemp entered the Australian Jungle as one of the many campmates on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, where he teamed up with the likes of Caitlyn Jenner and Andrew Maxwell.

However, while some were busy creasing at Roman's squealing as a frog passed him by, others were distressed by the sore-looking injury on host, Declan Donnelly's arm.

> WATCH: Roman Kemp's Parents State Who He's Planning On Befriending In I'm A Celeb Jungle

One half of the presenting duo Ant and Dec flashed a large burn across his forearm during the live televised episode.

Sarra Evans, a viewer of the show, shared a photo of the injury to Twitter to ask Dec if he was okay; writing "Dec - what have you done to your arm? Looks like a nasty injury."

Declan was quick to respond, clarifying where the burn came from. "Nothing exciting unfortunately," he joked.

"I scalded myself while sterilising Isla's dummies," he wrote to his 6.8 million Twitter followers.

> Grab Our App To Get All Of The Action From The I'm A Celebrity... Jungle

Roman Kemp shared backstage photos from his I'm A Celebrity... photoshoot
Roman Kemp shared backstage photos from his I'm A Celebrity... photoshoot. Picture: Instagram

During the first episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Roman Kemp teamed up with Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson to become the first Power Pair, alongside Nadine Coyle and Adele Roberts.

Roman also faced his fears of frogs, after one hopped through the camp. Ro previously (attempted) to conquer his phobia, during his No Money Road Trip.

More I'm A Celebrity News

See more More I'm A Celebrity News

James Haskell is married to the daughter of Richard and Judy Madeley

Who Is 'I'm A Celebrity' Star James Haskell's Famous Wife? Inside Marriage To Chloe Madeley
Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle set for I'm A Celeb 2019

I'm A Celebrity's Nadine Coyle: Nationality, Age & Net Worth As Girls Aloud Bandmate 'Surprised' At Jungle Stint
I'm A Celebrity 2019 seemingly has its two camp members sorted already

I’m A Celeb Campmates' Teams Revealed As The First Challenge Gets Underway
I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestants

I’m A Celebrity 2019 Official Line Up: Roman Kemp, Caitlyn Jenner And Nadine Coyle Among The Cast
Martin Kemp admitted what Roman's biggest phobias are

WATCH: Martin Kemp Confirms Roman's Biggest Phobias Ahead Of I'm A Celeb...
Who will Roman Kemp befriend in the I'm A Celeb... Jungle?

WATCH: Roman Kemp's Parents State Who He's Planning On Befriending In I'm A Celeb Jungle

Hot On Capital

Normani is set to release her first solo album

Normani: Release Date, Collabs, Tour & More About The ‘Motivation’ Singer’s Upcoming Album
Harry Styles has appeared on SNL five times

Harry Styles’ Funniest Saturday Night Live Moments Including One Direction Appearances As He Prepares To Host Show For The First Time

Harry Styles

Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Features

Ariana Grande has a brand new tattoo

Ariana Grande Gets New Tattoo On Her Hand As She Adds To Extensive Collection Of Inkings

Ariana Grande

The cast of Friends are reuniting to reminisce their time on the show

The 'Friends' Cast Are Reuniting For A Special Celebration Of The Show's 25th Anniversary
Olivia Attwood shares emotional video of her engagement

WATCH: TOWIE's Olivia Attwood 'Ugly Cries' During Proposal From Bradley Dack

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Christian Navarro called out Disney for casting Jonah Hauer-King

13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro Calls Out Disney For Casting A White Actor As Prince Eric
How long is I'm A Celeb on for?

How Long Is 'I'm A Celebrity' On For? The Rumoured Finale Date Revealed
Roman Kemp has headed into the jungle

Who Are Roman Kemp's Family? Everyone From Dad Martin To Godfather George Michael
Caroline Flack is returning as the ITV2 dating show host

Caroline Flack's 'Dreading' Flying Between South Africa & UK For Winter Love Island
Netflix and Nickelodeon sign deal for multi-year partnership

Netflix & Nickelodeon Announce '$200 Million' Partnership Which Includes 'SpongeBob' Spinoff
The rumoured Celebs Go Dating includes a Spice Girl and Love Islander

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Alison Hammond