WATCH: Roman Kemp's Parents State Who He's Planning On Befriending In I'm A Celeb Jungle

With the likes of Ian Wright, Caitlyn Jenner and Nadine Coyle all entering the I'm A Celebrity..., Roman Kemp's mum and dad tell who he could make his BFF.

This year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! line-up sees the likes of Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson and Kate Garraway join Roman Kemp in the Jungle.

Speaking to Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield, Ro's mother and father Martin and Shirlie Kemp, stated who they could imagine him befriending.

*immediately chucks out socks and pants to make room for this* https://t.co/8d7sA7SwHe — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) November 12, 2019

"Well, we know he's a football fan, and a big Arsenal fan, so you've got [Ian Wright] in there," said his mother, Shirlie.

"I know him and Kate Garraway kind of know each other, so that's going to be really easy for him," she continued, before saying that he might befriend Caitlyn Jenner.

Martin Kemp then said that he was keen on seeing Roman Kemp get along with everyone in the I'm A Celeb... camp. "It's what he does in real life," he said.

The pair also spilled on what Bushtucker Trials Roman would be fearing the most, and said that while he doesn't have a phobia of spiders, he'd hate to do any trials involving frogs.

Roman Kemp enters the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Jungle on Sunday, 17 November 2019.