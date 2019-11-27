Why Are Ant And Dec's Watches Covered During I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!?

Fans noticed Ant and Dec's watches were covered on I'm A Celebrity... Picture: YouTube

After fans spotted Ant and Dec's watches were covered on I'm A Celeb..., the hosts explained as to the reason behind it.

Ant and Dec have hosted I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! since 2002, and have had their watches covered during filming ever since.

During this series, viewers questioned as to why the presenters do it. Some believed it was to prevent light reflecting into the camera, but the duo cleared up queries.

As Andrew Maxwell faced the Ark of Agony, many wrote on Twitter, asking why Ant McPartlin's wristwatch was taped over. One viewer wrote "Is Ant's watch covered because of cameras or because of the sun reflection? Or am I seeing things?"

The duo - who have also hosted the BRITs previously - joked, as this has been something they have been regularly asked for the past 19 series; sharing the post, and wrote "Who’s gonna explain?????" to their 6.8 million followers.

One fan page then cleared up the reason, responding by saying "So the celebs/ camp mates don't see the time".

Similarly, Love Island insisted that all clocks within the villa change frequently, so contestants get the full experience, and lose all sense of time.

Love Islanders, Danny & Jourdan, recently spoke to Capital about how producers changed the clocks, leaving them "basically clueless" about the time.

Danny said "Obviously we're completely unaware of the time, but there's been nights when we get into bed and the sun is literally coming up... And then you're up about five or six hours later and it's like dinner time."

Ant and Dec have explained why they cover their wristwatches. Picture: Getty

Ant and Dec have taken to Twitter to dispel many queries about their hit ITV reality series, such as when Roman Kemp and James Haskell failed to complete their Bush Tucker Trial within an allotted time.

The pair were challenged to collect three stars by unscrewing stars from one side of a bed, and screwing them on the other within 90 seconds, whilst dodging crabs, spiders and other grubs.

Many believed that they were given too little time, but Ant and Dec insisted that stand-ins had previously tested the challenge, and managed to complete it.

