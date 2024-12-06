Who is Oti Mabuse's husband Marius Lepure? From age & children to how they met

Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure met in 2012 in Germany. Picture: Getty/Instagram @otimabuse

By Tiasha Debray

Oti Mabuse has spoken about her husband Marius Lepure during her time on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024’s celeb-filled lineup including stars like Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall, GK Barry, Barry McGuigan, Love Island’s Maura Higgins, Reverend Richard Coles and McFly’s Danny Jones has been the reason we’ve all got smiles on our faces during these dark winter nights.

The celebrity campmates have had the public enamoured after their honest talks in the camp about anxiety, coming out, estranged fathers and complicated love lives. But most recently Strictly’s Oti Mabuse has discussed her relationship with husband Marius.

From his dancing background to his age and job, here’s what we know about Oti’s husband, Marius Lepure.

Who is Oti Mabuse's husband?

Oti Mabuse's husband is Marius Lepure. Picture: Getty

How old is Oti Mabuse’s husband Marius Lepure?

Marius is 41, seven years older than his 34-year-old wife Oti.

Where is Oti Mabuse’s husband Marius Lepure from?

Marius was originally born in Romania in the 1980s but made the move to Germany in 2001 where he met Oti. The couple then moved to London in 2015 when Oti joined Strictly Come Dancing.

Marius Lepure and Oti Mabuse are dance partners. Picture: Getty

What is Oti Mabuse’s husband's job?

Marius, like his wife, is a professional Latin and ballroom dancer and he was already competing at a high level when he met Oti.

However, Marius didn’t begin his dancer training until the ripe age of 12, which is older than usual when you consider Oti began hers at just four years old. Reportedly this was because he preferred football as a child.

Oti and Marius got engaged and wedding in 2014. Picture: Instagram: @otimabuse

Oti Mabuse dances with husband for video

How did Oti Mabuse meet her husband? How long have they been together?

Adorably, it was Oti’s sister Motsi who introduced the two in Germany when Oti was in search of a dance partner in 2012.

After trialling Marius, the pair began competing together and their chemistry was undeniable. The two won gold at the German National Show Dance Championships and placed second at the World Latin Championships.

In 2014 and 2015, both Marius and Oti competed in Germany’s Let’s Dance, the country’s own competitive reality dancing show. And by 2014, they knew they were in love and married in Demark before moving to London to join Strictly Come Dancing.

This means they've been married for 10 years and together for 12.

Oti and Marius had their first daughter in 2023. Picture: Instagram: @otimabuse

Do Oti and Marius have children?

Yes, Marius and Oti have one daughter who was born 28 weeks premature on Christmas day in 2023. Sadly, their child had to spend six weeks in intensive care due to an infection which left the couple in shock.

"Once I gave birth to her it became more traumatic… she was in the incubator and that was the first time we actually saw her. She was covered up and she had all these machines and wires and everything covering her face.

“This premature world only comes to light when you’re going through it... It was a really, really scary time," Oti revealed during an interview on Loose Women.

Recently in the jungle, Oti spoke to her fellow campmates about the invisible stresses on fathers after birth, saying: “There’s a lot when dads also have babies, that’s not spoken about because you’re not physically going through everything.”

“Our struggle was that he needed to learn to be the emotion for me. He’s there physically and mentally. My husband makes me strong, he makes me like: ‘Whoa, like a Viking!’ But he needed to know how to provide for me emotionally and just by sitting there and holding me while I cry.”

In an interview with HELLO!, Oti revealed that she and Marius are open to having another child: "We're definitely not against having more children. And honestly, if God allows it, we will definitely grow the family," she said.

