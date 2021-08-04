Who Coupled Up On Love Island Last Night? The List You Need

Love Island has gone through a big coupling reorder! Picture: ITV

Love Island's latest recoupling has given the villa a big re-jig. Who are the newest couples?

The Love Island villa saw a massive shake-up after an electric re-coupling on Tuesday night's episode.

After the chaos that Casa Amor unleashed in the past week of the hit dating show, the Islanders were tasked to choose their partners once again – and you may be surprised by some of their choices...

Did Toby Aromolaran change his mind again? Did Millie Court forgive Liam Reardon?

Let's find out who the new couples are!

Who are the new Love Island couples? Picture: ITV

The aftermath of the always-dramatic Casa Amor saw many turned heads, confused feelings and teary-eyed Islanders.

An impressive six new hopefuls remained in the OG villa after putting the couples through the ultimate test – that's a lot of contestants when there are only three weeks left of the dating series!

Of course, fans were not surprised that Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish continued their Love Island journey as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Hugo Hammond seemed to finally be getting a stroke of luck as he steams ahead with Amor babe, Amy Day.

In a U-turn that had fans jumping for joy, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have buried the hatchet after several deep chats... could they be Jake and Liberty's biggest competition?

After Liam bore his heart to Millie in a very public display of affection, she chose to take him back after his 'lads holiday' antics in the rival villa.

The couple re-jig got tensions running high. Picture: ITV

Who's coupled up on Love Island?

Hugo Hammond and Amy Day

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Kaz Kamwi and Matthew MacNabb

Tyler Cruickshank and Clarisse Juliette

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish

Abigail Rawlings and Dale Mehmet

Mary Bedford and Sam Jackson

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are back on! Picture: ITV

How long will these couples stick for and can they recover from the drama that Casa Amor stirred up?

