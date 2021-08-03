Where Hugo Hammond Has Gone As Love Island Fans Convinced He ‘Left The Villa’

Hugo Hammond has left viewers baffled with fans thinking he's 'left Love Island'. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Is Hugo Hammond still in Love Island? Why viewers think he ‘disappeared’ from the villa.

Love Island fans have been wondering where Hugo Hammond has gone following his return from Casa Amor.

Since the boys returned from the sister villa during the super intense re-coupling over the weekend, the PE teacher’s absence has led viewers to wonder if he’s still on the show.

Love Island Toby’s Funniest Moments & All The Times He Became A Meme

Hugo, who brought back bombshell Amy from Casa Amor, has featured less and less in episodes recently and his lack of presence on Monday night’s episode caused fans to jokingly ‘file a missing person’s report’ on social media.

Taking to Twitter, people gathered to ask what had happened to the contestant, with one writing: “Guys where has hugo gone #loveisland.”

Hugo Hammond brought back bombshell Amy from Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

“Where has hugo been the past two episodes omds this feels so weird bc he's always piping up to everything #loveisland [sic],” added another.

A third tweeted: “Where tf has hugo gone, i genuinely don’t think i’ve seen him since casa amor #LoveIsland [sic].”

Another fan joked about Hugo heading back to the UK, adding: “Guys where has Hugo gone? I ain’t seen him in a minute, did he catch his flight? #LoveIsland.”

Fans have been wondering where Hugo Hammond has gone. Picture: ITV2

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

Guys where has Hugo gone? I ain’t seen him in a minute, did he catch his flight? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BhnMCXK5cw — Reanna (@_reanna_xox) August 2, 2021

where tf has hugo gone, i genuinely don’t think i’ve seen him since casa amor #LoveIsland — maddie (@realllymaddie) August 2, 2021

Reassuring viewers that he's still in Majorca, Hugo briefly ended up appearing at the end of the episode, where he was seen chatting to the boys by the pool.

Tuesday night’s episode will see the Islanders face a brutal re-coupling in which the girls will pick who they want to couple up with.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital