3 August 2021, 10:58

Hugo Hammond has left viewers baffled with fans thinking he's 'left Love Island'
Hugo Hammond has left viewers baffled with fans thinking he's 'left Love Island'. Picture: ITV2
Is Hugo Hammond still in Love Island? Why viewers think he ‘disappeared’ from the villa.

Love Island fans have been wondering where Hugo Hammond has gone following his return from Casa Amor.

Since the boys returned from the sister villa during the super intense re-coupling over the weekend, the PE teacher’s absence has led viewers to wonder if he’s still on the show.

Hugo, who brought back bombshell Amy from Casa Amor, has featured less and less in episodes recently and his lack of presence on Monday night’s episode caused fans to jokingly ‘file a missing person’s report’ on social media.

Taking to Twitter, people gathered to ask what had happened to the contestant, with one writing: “Guys where has hugo gone #loveisland.”

Hugo Hammond brought back bombshell Amy from Casa Amor
Hugo Hammond brought back bombshell Amy from Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

“Where has hugo been the past two episodes omds this feels so weird bc he's always piping up to everything #loveisland [sic],” added another.

A third tweeted: “Where tf has hugo gone, i genuinely don’t think i’ve seen him since casa amor #LoveIsland [sic].”

Another fan joked about Hugo heading back to the UK, adding: “Guys where has Hugo gone? I ain’t seen him in a minute, did he catch his flight? #LoveIsland.”

Fans have been wondering where Hugo Hammond has gone
Fans have been wondering where Hugo Hammond has gone. Picture: ITV2
Reassuring viewers that he's still in Majorca, Hugo briefly ended up appearing at the end of the episode, where he was seen chatting to the boys by the pool.

Tuesday night’s episode will see the Islanders face a brutal re-coupling in which the girls will pick who they want to couple up with.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

