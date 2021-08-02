Love Island Fans Speechless After Teddy Soares Reveals He Was A Nigerian Prince

Love Island star Teddy Soares left his co-stars shocked after revealing his royal connections during an episode of Unseen Bits.

Love Island’s Teddy Soares left viewers shook after revealing a royal secret he had been keeping close to his chest since arriving in the villa.

During an episode of Unseen Bits over the weekend, the Islander revealed he was formerly a Nigerian prince, and his fellow contestants were left stunned!

Sharing his royal admission ahead of heading into Casa Amor, Teddy spoke to the Islanders about his Nigerian heritage, saying: “I'm going to say something so shocking – I’m actually a prince of one of them.”

“You’re a prince of what, sorry?”, asked Lucinda Strafford, before Faye Winter shockingly added: “Sorry, one more time, just run it past me.”

Explaining the low-down on his royal connection, Teddy replied: “It’s like a village, it’s within the Delta State village.

“So my grandad has obviously passed away so I’m no longer actually prince, I was a prince,” Teddy explained before Faye shockingly added: “Stop it!”

Faye later took to the Beach Hut to express just how shocked she was, as she said: “Teddy was once a prince! Are you joking?

"I mean I've definitely got to stop with burping now, I might have to just stop and lay off the swearing so much but I think I've got this y'know.”

The Islanders weren’t the only ones baffled at Teddy’s admission, with many viewers taking to Twitter to discuss his link to royalty.

One person tweeted: “Of course teddy was a Nigerian prince before, I swear that man is perfect.”

“Teddy may no longer be a prince but he’s still definitely a king #LoveIsland,” added another.

Sunday night’s episode saw Teddy and Faye rekindle their romance after Casa Amor led them to have a very intense re-coupling, but it seems like sparks are still flying between the pair!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

