Love Island Fans Speechless After Teddy Soares Reveals He Was A Nigerian Prince

By Capital FM

Love Island star Teddy Soares left his co-stars shocked after revealing his royal connections during an episode of Unseen Bits.

Love Island’s Teddy Soares left viewers shook after revealing a royal secret he had been keeping close to his chest since arriving in the villa.

During an episode of Unseen Bits over the weekend, the Islander revealed he was formerly a Nigerian prince, and his fellow contestants were left stunned!

Love Island Fans Predict That Chloe And Toby Will Reunite – Here's Why

Sharing his royal admission ahead of heading into Casa Amor, Teddy spoke to the Islanders about his Nigerian heritage, saying: “I'm going to say something so shocking – I’m actually a prince of one of them.”

“You’re a prince of what, sorry?”, asked Lucinda Strafford, before Faye Winter shockingly added: “Sorry, one more time, just run it past me.”

Teddy Soares revealed to his fellow Islanders that he's a Nigerian prince. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Teddy Soares and Faye Winter have rekindled their romance. Picture: ITV2

Explaining the low-down on his royal connection, Teddy replied: “It’s like a village, it’s within the Delta State village.

“So my grandad has obviously passed away so I’m no longer actually prince, I was a prince,” Teddy explained before Faye shockingly added: “Stop it!”

Faye later took to the Beach Hut to express just how shocked she was, as she said: “Teddy was once a prince! Are you joking?

"I mean I've definitely got to stop with burping now, I might have to just stop and lay off the swearing so much but I think I've got this y'know.”

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

The Islanders weren’t the only ones baffled at Teddy’s admission, with many viewers taking to Twitter to discuss his link to royalty.

One person tweeted: “Of course teddy was a Nigerian prince before, I swear that man is perfect.”

“Teddy may no longer be a prince but he’s still definitely a king #LoveIsland,” added another.

Sunday night’s episode saw Teddy and Faye rekindle their romance after Casa Amor led them to have a very intense re-coupling, but it seems like sparks are still flying between the pair!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital