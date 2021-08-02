Love Island Fans Predict That Chloe And Toby Will Reunite – Here's Why

2 August 2021, 13:58

Fans predict a reunion between Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows
Fans predict a reunion between Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans predict that Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran will get back together in Love Island U-turn...

Love Island fans are convinced that Toby Aromolaran will get back with Chloe Burrows!

After a whirlwind week of the hit dating show, viewers have been struggling to keep up with 22-year-old's villa antics – Toby's head has turned so much that it's giving us whiplash!

Lucinda Made A Hilarious TikTok About Her 'Brad and Aaron Situation'

The preview clip that aired at the end of Sunday night's chaotic episode showed fans that the drama isn't over yet... has Toby set his sights back onto Chloe?

What is going on with this love square?

Will Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reconcile?
Will Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reconcile? Picture: ITV

Fans have been hilariously trying to keep up with the semi-pro footballer as he makes mad moves during his summer of love.

Toby was comfortably coupled up with Kaz Kamwi in the beginning, he then very dramatically jumped ship to Chloe, which resulted in him leaving her for sassy bombshell Abigail Rawlings who he then ditched for a Casa Amor babe, Mary Bedford...

And after all that, it seems Toby isn't over marketing executive, Chloe.

Will Toby Aromolaran jump ship again?
Will Toby Aromolaran jump ship again? Picture: ITV
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Capital FM

Monday night's preview saw Toby talking about his latest romantic revelation: "Right now, I'm in a bit of a pickle. I'm with Mary, I brought Mary back."

He continued: "I didn't expect Abi to be by herself, she seems to want to still get to know me.

"But my head is with Chloe."

The newsflash equally shocked and humoured fans who didn't waste any time taking their hilarious reactions to the Twittersphere!

And Chloe has similar feelings!

In a bonus scene on Love Island: Aftersun, the 25-year-old blonde babe confessed to her villa pals Liberty Poole and Hugo Hammond: "We had a chat the other day. It's hard man because I actually think I have more feelings there."

Newly committed Liberty clarified with her friend: "So what, you want to go back to Toby?"

"Well I'm not saying that Jesus Christ I'm just saying like when you go from one extreme to another, you don't get over it in a matter of days" replied Chloe.

It seems both exes Chloe and Toby are in the same boat and still hold a candle for one another – watch Toby's teaser clip below.

Could Toby and Chloe put the head-turning antics behind them and even make it to the final as one of the villas most chaotic couples? Fans seems to think it's a possibility.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Liam Payne cover Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'?

Liam Payne Wants To Cover 'Watermelon Sugar' By Bandmate Harry Styles

Toby has become a Love Island fan-favourite

Love Island Toby’s Funniest Moments & All The Times He Became A Meme

Mabel is a UK pop sensation

Who Is Mabel? Her Real Name, Famous Family & All The Facts You Need On The Pop Star

Let Jade Thirwall be your self-love guru

Everything Jade Thirwall Has Said To Guide You On Your Path To Self-Love

Love Island's Teddy Soares shocked viewers after revealing he's a Nigerian prince

Love Island Fans Speechless After Teddy Soares Reveals He Was A Nigerian Prince

Ariana Grande encouraged fans to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Ariana Grande Encourages Fan Base To Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2