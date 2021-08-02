Love Island Fans Predict That Chloe And Toby Will Reunite – Here's Why

Fans predict a reunion between Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Fans predict that Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran will get back together in Love Island U-turn...

Love Island fans are convinced that Toby Aromolaran will get back with Chloe Burrows!

After a whirlwind week of the hit dating show, viewers have been struggling to keep up with 22-year-old's villa antics – Toby's head has turned so much that it's giving us whiplash!

The preview clip that aired at the end of Sunday night's chaotic episode showed fans that the drama isn't over yet... has Toby set his sights back onto Chloe?

What is going on with this love square?

Will Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reconcile? Picture: ITV

Fans have been hilariously trying to keep up with the semi-pro footballer as he makes mad moves during his summer of love.

Toby was comfortably coupled up with Kaz Kamwi in the beginning, he then very dramatically jumped ship to Chloe, which resulted in him leaving her for sassy bombshell Abigail Rawlings who he then ditched for a Casa Amor babe, Mary Bedford...

And after all that, it seems Toby isn't over marketing executive, Chloe.

Will Toby Aromolaran jump ship again? Picture: ITV

Monday night's preview saw Toby talking about his latest romantic revelation: "Right now, I'm in a bit of a pickle. I'm with Mary, I brought Mary back."

He continued: "I didn't expect Abi to be by herself, she seems to want to still get to know me.

"But my head is with Chloe."

The newsflash equally shocked and humoured fans who didn't waste any time taking their hilarious reactions to the Twittersphere!

At this point, if Toby manages to pull it off and get back with Chloe, just give him the 50K and cancel the show. What a legend. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ukSwB19SIk — Coach (@MonsieurDipp) August 1, 2021

Toby after breaking up with Chloe to get with Abi and then hurting Abi to get with Mary to then realising he actually still likes Chloe #loveisland pic.twitter.com/vzYCs7bbLP — lottie (@l0ttiehall) August 1, 2021

And Chloe has similar feelings!

In a bonus scene on Love Island: Aftersun, the 25-year-old blonde babe confessed to her villa pals Liberty Poole and Hugo Hammond: "We had a chat the other day. It's hard man because I actually think I have more feelings there."

Newly committed Liberty clarified with her friend: "So what, you want to go back to Toby?"

"Well I'm not saying that Jesus Christ I'm just saying like when you go from one extreme to another, you don't get over it in a matter of days" replied Chloe.

It seems both exes Chloe and Toby are in the same boat and still hold a candle for one another – watch Toby's teaser clip below.

“My head is with Chloe” hahahahahha Toby I haven’t laughed that much in a while #LoveIsland — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) August 1, 2021

Could Toby and Chloe put the head-turning antics behind them and even make it to the final as one of the villas most chaotic couples? Fans seems to think it's a possibility.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

