Lucinda Made A Hilarious TikTok About Her 'Brad and Aaron Situation'

Lucinda speaks out on the "Aaron and Brad situation". Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island fans can't get enough of Lucinda Strafford's hilarious TikTok that addresses her complicated love life...

Lucinda Strafford has poked fun at her Love Island triangle with Brad McClelland and Aaron Francis in the funniest way!

We all knew that Lucinda was a bit of a TikTok star ahead of her stint in the villa – but now she's serving us some real Love Island drama on the platform.

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford Addresses Rumours She’s Still Dating Footballer Ex

Why are fans in stitches over the Brighton babe's TikTok?

Lucinda Strafford poked fun at the situation after returning home from the villa. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

Blonde bombshell Lucinda, 21, and Aaron, 24, called it quits a mere few days after being dumped from the hit dating show.

However, fans were divided over the news that the ex-Islander has already reignited her romance with former villa beau, Brad.

Despite the quick turnaround, it's reported that Aaron and Brad have buried the hatchet when it comes to their dating woes over 'Cinda.

Win £6000 for summer! Picture: Capital FM

The fashion boutique owner proved to her followers that she can laugh at herself amid the media storm that surrounds her love life.

The 21-year-old star partook in the 'Nobody' TikTok trend to say her piece on the messy love triangle.

The hilarious video shows Lucinda running away from the camera in response to being asked about her "Brad and Aaron situation" – it's been the question on everyone's lips since she left Majorca!

What is the 'Nobody' TikTok trend?

This TikTok trend sees users make light of their personal problems as they film themselves running away from the camera with the song 'Nobody' playing along with it.

'Nobody' is a track by American-Japenese songwriter, Mitski, that was made famous by the viral video trend!

The video sensation has been around for a while but we're so thrilled to see a Love Island edition...

Aaron and Lucinda together on aftersun when shes just been spotted with Brad lmao producers have been killing it this last week 😭😭 #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/GLqWroI59M — sophie (@sophieanderzon) August 1, 2021

Omg Brad & Lucinda holding hands on a night out in Brighton!!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zDz7q5CF3d — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) August 1, 2021

Lucinda even appeared on Sunday's episode of Love Island: Aftersun with former villa flame Aaron – fans were quick to point out the awkwardness of the pair featuring together...

Will we be getting more Love Island-infused TikToks from the star soon? We hope so.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital