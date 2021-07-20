Brad McClelland Reveals That He Found His Long-Lost Sister Because Of Love Island

Brad McClelland opens up about the crazy turn of events. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

Brad McClelland revealed in an interview that he's connected with a long-lost sibling – and it's all thanks to Love Island!

Recent Love Island dumpee, Brad McClelland, has revealed that he has "found love in a different way" since leaving the villa.

The 26-year-old seemed overjoyed when he revealed that his long-lost sister reached out after spotting him on the hit dating show – what are the odds?

Have we been watching Love Island or Long Lost Family? Brad opened up about the heart-warming turn of events…

Brad McClelland got candid in an interview after his Love Island exit. Picture: Brad McClelland/Instagram

In an appearance on Lorraine, the labourer spoke about the personal and shocking story.

Brad revealed that he had attempted to find his 15-year-old half-sister in the past – but by a stroke of luck it was the reality TV show that reunited the siblings!

On Tuesday, the labourer sat down with Ranvir Singh and got candid on the topic: "I'm one of six and my brothers and sisters are massive for me. I try to spend as much time as I can with them.

"To have another sibling is a massive thing."

The family-orientated ex-Islander went on to gush over his newfound relationship.

"I always knew I had a younger sister, I tried to get in contact with her for years, searched for her on social media, all I had was her name."

He seemed overjoyed as he told Ranvir that he'd even video-called his little sis since leaving the villa.

Brad said: "She reached out to me and I FaceTimed her a couple of days ago. The first time I’ve seen her face and spoken to her and heard her voice was literally just a couple of days ago."

He sweetly said: "If anything has come from my Love Island experience…. I found love in a different way. She's 15 and that's the first time I've ever seen her. It means the world to me."

That's a twist we didn't see coming from Love Island this year!

