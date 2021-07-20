Brad McClelland Reveals That He Found His Long-Lost Sister Because Of Love Island

20 July 2021, 16:41

Brad McClelland opens up about the crazy turn of events
Brad McClelland opens up about the crazy turn of events.
Brad McClelland revealed in an interview that he's connected with a long-lost sibling – and it's all thanks to Love Island!

Recent Love Island dumpee, Brad McClelland, has revealed that he has "found love in a different way" since leaving the villa.

The 26-year-old seemed overjoyed when he revealed that his long-lost sister reached out after spotting him on the hit dating show – what are the odds?

Love Island's Brad McClelland Sparks Rumours Of A Casa Amor Return

Have we been watching Love Island or Long Lost Family? Brad opened up about the heart-warming turn of events…

Brad McClelland got candid in an interview after his Love Island exit
Brad McClelland got candid in an interview after his Love Island exit.

In an appearance on Lorraine, the labourer spoke about the personal and shocking story.

Brad revealed that he had attempted to find his 15-year-old half-sister in the past – but by a stroke of luck it was the reality TV show that reunited the siblings!

On Tuesday, the labourer sat down with Ranvir Singh and got candid on the topic: "I'm one of six and my brothers and sisters are massive for me. I try to spend as much time as I can with them.

"To have another sibling is a massive thing."

The family-orientated ex-Islander went on to gush over his newfound relationship.

"I always knew I had a younger sister, I tried to get in contact with her for years, searched for her on social media, all I had was her name."

He seemed overjoyed as he told Ranvir that he'd even video-called his little sis since leaving the villa.

Brad said: "She reached out to me and I FaceTimed her a couple of days ago. The first time I’ve seen her face and spoken to her and heard her voice was literally just a couple of days ago."

He sweetly said: "If anything has come from my Love Island experience…. I found love in a different way. She's 15 and that's the first time I've ever seen her. It means the world to me."

That's a twist we didn't see coming from Love Island this year!

