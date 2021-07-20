Love Island's Brad McClelland Sparks Rumours Of A Casa Amor Return

Will Brad McClelland be in Casa Amor?
Will Brad McClelland be in Casa Amor? Picture: ITV/Instagram
Brad McClelland teases Love Island fans on Instagram with the possibility of a Casa Amor return...

Love Island's recently dumped northern hunk, Brad McClelland has sparked rumours of a Casa Amor appearance... and we all have our fingers crossed that it comes true!

Love Island’s Brad McClelland Admits He Should Have ‘Said A Bit More’ To Lucinda Strafford Before Leaving The Villa

Could he be headed back to Majorca to graft blonde bombshell Lucinda Strafford for the second time?

The reality star has fans convinced that he'll make a return to our screens sooner than we first thought...

Brad McClelland teases his return to Love Island
Brad McClelland teases his return to Love Island. Picture: Brad McClelland/Instagram

Brad, 26, exited the hit dating show after he and Lucinda, 21, were voted the least compatible pair by the public – in true gent fashion, he opted to leave in favour of "'Cinda" staying.

The ex-Islander has been connecting with fans since his shock exit, he's been posting a slew of 'Q & A' stories to his Instagram.

Rumours of dumped islanders making a twist-return have been whirring since the series splashed back onto our screens, with many speculating that Shannon Singh will get a second chance!

Now Brad's thrown fuel to the fire...

Brad McClelland gives fans hope of a Casa Amor appearance
Brad McClelland gives fans hope of a Casa Amor appearance. Picture: Brad McClelland/Instagram

The one question that's been on everyone's lips is – "Are you going into Casa Amor?"

In response to the fan-submitted question, Brad coyly said: "Not that I know of."

He continued to tease his followers: "But it's Love Island though so who knows..."

The star was smitten with Brighton babe Lucinda, who's since coupled up with Aaron Francis, fans are convinced Brad could be jetting back to Majorca to win her back!

Will Brad be part of a Casa Amor twist? We hope so.

