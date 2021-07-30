Love Island’s Aaron And Brad Make Peace After Lucinda Blowout

Have Brad and Aaron put Lucinda Strafford behind them? Picture: Aaron Francis/Lucinda Strafford/Brad McClelland/Instagram

By Capital FM

Aaron Francis reveals that he and Brad McClelland have buried the hatchet amid his breakup with Lucinda Strafford – here's what he had to say.

Aaron Francis has set the record straight regarding his Love Island triangle with Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland...

The boys were fast friends in the villa but rumours of animosity started whirring when Aaron cracked on with Brad's former flame following his shock dumping!

Aaron took to Instagram to spill the tea on where he's at with Brad and 'Cinda...

Aaron and Brad have quashed their beed over Lucinda. Picture: ITV

Since leaving the villa in week four of the hit dating show, Aaron and Lucinda have called it quits on their budding romance...

Love Island fans have been eager to know where the luxury events host stands with Brad since he pursued a relationship with the blonde bombshell with whom the dumped Islander was clearly smitten with.

Aaron, 24, decided to speak on the subject via his Instagram stories, where he's been hosting 'Q&A' segments since returning from Majorca.

One eager follower asked: "Have you talked to Brad?"

Aaron Francis spoke out about Brad on Instagram. Picture: Aaron Francis/Instagram

The newly single Aaron put his reply simply: "'Course. Me and Brad are boys."

The London lad went on to clarify that there was no bad blood between the two: "He was one of the first people I messaged when I came out of here.

"We both know what show we’re on."

Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland seemed smitten until he was dumped. Picture: ITV

Aaron captioned the Insta story to further clear up any confusion among his 245,000 followers: "We both fancied Luce and had a connection with her but we're boys through everything."

He even went as far as to reveal that the ex-Islander will be reuniting after his quarantine stint is through – we're happy to see the boys putting their Lucinda love triangle behind them!

