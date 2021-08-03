Love Island’s Liam Reardon Declares His Love For Millie Court On Stage After Mabel Performance

3 August 2021, 14:58

Liam Reardon declares his love for Mille Court on Love Island
Liam Reardon declares his love for Mille Court on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Reardon will publicly declare his feelings for Millie Court in Tuesday night’s Love Island, after breaking her heart when he kissed Lillie Haynes.

Liam Reardon is doing everything he can to make up with Love Island partner Millie Court, after getting to know – and even snogging – bombshell Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor.

Millie was in tears for days after discovering Liam’s antics and since their fallout he’s been trying to win her back.

Love Island’s Jake Is ‘The Biggest Game Player’ – Claims Former Islander AJ Bunker

In Tuesday night’s episode, Liam announces to his fellow islanders, “I’ve got something to say,” before taking to the stage where Mabel has just performed and taking over the spotlight.

The Love Island cast are given a party with pop star Mabel
The Love Island cast are given a party with pop star Mabel. Picture: ITV2
The islanders are given a show from Mabel
The islanders are given a show from Mabel. Picture: ITV2

He declares: “You blew me away with your flawless looks, piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and amazing personality that draws me to you.

“It’s the way you make me smile without even saying anything that brings me back for more.

“I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soulmate so early on but I’ve found that and so much more in you.

“I’ve never been one to have boxes that need ticking, it’s all about how someone makes me feel. I’ve never felt this way before....”

Liam Reardon is trying to win back Millie Court
Liam Reardon is trying to win back Millie Court. Picture: ITV2
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

Millie and Liam were one of the strongest couples before he had his head turned in Casa Amor.

Despite coming back to the main villa alone Liam’s antics were revealed by Lillie herself, who spilled all on her feelings she had been led to believe were “reciprocated.”

The following day, Lillie and Millie were sent on a lunch date so Millie could find out more details on their fling, with their chat leading her to call things off with Liam.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here's how to use the new Instagram 'Collab' feature

How To Get The New Instagram Collaborative Feature On Posts And Reels

Features

Can we guess which uni you are from your pop opinions?

QUIZ: Answer These 10 Pop Questions And We’ll Tell You What University You Are

All the info you need on Netflix's upcoming dark comedy Strangers

Strangers: Cast, Release Date, Trailer & The Low-Down On The Netflix Film

The Kissing Booth 3 is not yet confirmed

The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need To Know

Love Island fans think they've worked out who's getting dumped in the next re-coupling

Love Island Fans’ Casa Amor Theory Predicts Re-Coupling Outcome

The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2