Love Island’s Liam Reardon Declares His Love For Millie Court On Stage After Mabel Performance

Liam Reardon declares his love for Mille Court on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Liam Reardon will publicly declare his feelings for Millie Court in Tuesday night’s Love Island, after breaking her heart when he kissed Lillie Haynes.

Liam Reardon is doing everything he can to make up with Love Island partner Millie Court, after getting to know – and even snogging – bombshell Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor.

Millie was in tears for days after discovering Liam’s antics and since their fallout he’s been trying to win her back.

In Tuesday night’s episode, Liam announces to his fellow islanders, “I’ve got something to say,” before taking to the stage where Mabel has just performed and taking over the spotlight.

The Love Island cast are given a party with pop star Mabel. Picture: ITV2

The islanders are given a show from Mabel. Picture: ITV2

He declares: “You blew me away with your flawless looks, piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and amazing personality that draws me to you.

“It’s the way you make me smile without even saying anything that brings me back for more.

“I didn’t expect to come to Love Island and find a potential soulmate so early on but I’ve found that and so much more in you.

“I’ve never been one to have boxes that need ticking, it’s all about how someone makes me feel. I’ve never felt this way before....”

Liam Reardon is trying to win back Millie Court. Picture: ITV2

Millie and Liam were one of the strongest couples before he had his head turned in Casa Amor.

Despite coming back to the main villa alone Liam’s antics were revealed by Lillie herself, who spilled all on her feelings she had been led to believe were “reciprocated.”

The following day, Lillie and Millie were sent on a lunch date so Millie could find out more details on their fling, with their chat leading her to call things off with Liam.

