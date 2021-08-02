Millie Court’s Dad's Supportive Instagram Has Love Island Fans Obsessed

2 August 2021, 13:10

Love Island fans can't get over how sweet Millie Court's dad's Instagram posts are
Love Island fans can't get over how sweet Millie Court's dad's Instagram posts are. Picture: ITV2/@courtyneonart/Instagram
Millie Court’s dad has shared the sweetest Instagram posts while his daughter has been on Love Island.

Love Island star Millie Court's supportive messages from fans have been flooding in, in the past week, amid her love triangle with Liam Reardon and Lillie Haynes.

On Sunday night’s episode, we saw the Essex beauty end her relationship with Liam following his antics in Casa Amor and fans were quick to send sweet messages towards the 24-year-old.

Inside Love Island Star Millie Court's Dreamy Essex Home

Amongst all the support came Millie’s dad, who has been posting a serious amount of tear-worthy posts on Instagram while his daughter has been the centre of a very dramatic few days in the villa.

Millie’s father, Rob Court, admitted he wanted to “dive into the TV tonight and just cuddle my girl real tight” following Friday’s episode, where the boys returned from Casa Amor.

Millie Court's dad has been posting sweet messages on Instagram
Millie Court's dad has been posting sweet messages on Instagram. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

He added: “Mils will shed her tears and it is difficult for me to helplessly watch. But I know deep down nothing will diminish her beautiful smile long term, she is too much of a 'Happy Soul'.

“Millie has a large loving family and a fab group of friends behind her for support. We are all so proud of her,” before going on to urge people to “be kind” to all participants of the show.

With a scroll through his Instagram, you can see a series of snaps that have been uploaded in support of his daughter’s Love Island journey since she entered the villa, including one from early on in July where he branded Liam “a really nice fella”.

It didn’t take long for Love Island fans to notice the sweet posts, with many taking to Twitter to discuss how adorable his social media account is!

Millie Court ended things with Liam Reardon on Love Island
Millie Court ended things with Liam Reardon on Love Island. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

“Millie’s dad is the cutest look at this lovely post,” penned one person.

Another tweet read: “How cute is Millie’s Dad’s Instagram I can’t copeeee [sic].”

Brb, we are also crying!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

