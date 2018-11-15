KUWTK Teaser: Khloé Kardashian Struggles With Cheating Revelations After True's Birth

15 November 2018, 17:35

In the latest 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' clip we see Khloé Kardashian struggling to come to terms with Tristan Thompson's cheating revelations after giving birth to daughter True.

We finally get to see Khloé Kardashian's reaction to discovering Tristan Thompson cheated on her before going into labour with their daughter, True, the very next day, and the reality star opens up to her sisters from her hospital bed saying it's 'all too much'.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's Awkward AF Delivery Room Encounter With Tristan Thompson

Khloé admits the whole thing is too much for her and is struggling with the fact that the whole world knows about her business, saying:

"Everyone has their own sh** to deal with that I know nothing about and mine is thrown on the public of everything and it's just a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public and when I gave birth the following day".

The cheating scandal emerged back in April when KoKo was 8 months pregnant and alone in Cleveland whilst Tristan was in New York with his basketball team, and the reality star chose to stay with the NBA athlete, despite his infidelity.

