Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Shocking Off-Screen Reaction To Discovering Tristan Thompson's Cheating On Twitter

Khloé Kardashian has opened up on Twitter about finding out about Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, admitting to a fan she's glad there weren't any cameras with her when she found out what he'd done as her reaction wasn't pretty..

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about Tristan Thompson's cheating seven months after it happened as the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired at the weekend, and she revealed she was super happy the cameras weren't with her in Cleveland, as her reaction was pretty ugly.

Replying to a fan who said they would have been fighting the man that cheated on them whilst they were nine months pregnant with their child, Koko pretty much insinuated that's the route she was going down, saying Tristan was 'lucky' she was so heavily pregnant.

Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was9 months pregnant 😏 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

The cameras weren’t with me in Cleveland thank God 😈😈😈 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Why am I getting 'solange in the elevator with jay-z vibes from these hints? 💀 — Chloé (@Khlomoney98) November 5, 2018

The reality star also called out their family's reality show, saying although she loves it, it needs to start airing the episodes closer to the time they're filmed, as showing them so many months later is forcing her to re-visit the difficult memories, something she acknowledges she signed up for when agreeing to appear on it.

I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

We know that Khloé decided to stick by her man, saying you can always forgive but never forget, but re-living the traumatic event couldn't have been easy for the reality star, who even joked to a fan she was getting angry all over again just seeing it!

