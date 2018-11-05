Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Shocking Off-Screen Reaction To Discovering Tristan Thompson's Cheating On Twitter

5 November 2018, 11:04

Khloé Kardashian has opened up on Twitter about finding out about Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, admitting to a fan she's glad there weren't any cameras with her when she found out what he'd done as her reaction wasn't pretty..

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about Tristan Thompson's cheating seven months after it happened as the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired at the weekend, and she revealed she was super happy the cameras weren't with her in Cleveland, as her reaction was pretty ugly.

Khloé Kardashian Shocks Everyone With Response To Tristan Thompson's Instagram Flirting

Replying to a fan who said they would have been fighting the man that cheated on them whilst they were nine months pregnant with their child, Koko pretty much insinuated that's the route she was going down, saying Tristan was 'lucky' she was so heavily pregnant.

The reality star also called out their family's reality show, saying although she loves it, it needs to start airing the episodes closer to the time they're filmed, as showing them so many months later is forcing her to re-visit the difficult memories, something she acknowledges she signed up for when agreeing to appear on it.

We know that Khloé decided to stick by her man, saying you can always forgive but never forget, but re-living the traumatic event couldn't have been easy for the reality star, who even joked to a fan she was getting angry all over again just seeing it!

