Khloé Kardashian Shocks Everyone With Response To Tristan Thompson's Instagram Flirting

With rumours swirling that Khloé Kardashian is moving on from Tristan Thompson, people were pretty surprised to see the reality star's response to his latest attempt to flirt with her on Instagram...

Khloé Kardashian has been keeping pretty shtum about her relationship with Tristan Thompson ever since she decided to stay with the NBA player after his public infidelity during her pregnancy with daughter True, but after rumours of an imminent split are circulating, it's pretty surprising to see the pair flirting on Instagram.

Khloé Kardashian flirts with Tristan Thompson on Instagram as fans drag him. Picture: Instagram

As Tristan dropped some love heart eye emoji's in KoKo's comments, fans were quick to drag him (as they usualy do), telling him to leave her alone and 'boy bye', but it doesn't seem the Kardashian sister feels quite the way they do, returning his comment with more love heart eyes.

News of his cheating emerged just six days before the KUWTK star gave birth, and although it was initially unclear if she would take him back, they've been been slowly trying to repair their relationship, despite the fact Khloé moved back to L.A, leaving Tristan in Cleveland, where his basketball team is based.

Ever since the cheating scandal, fans have flooded Tristan's comments with trolling comments wishing bad things to happen to him and telling him to leave the reality star alone, so much so they've been forced to disable comments and pictures of them together, and it's pretty damn awk.

