Khloé Kardashian Shocks Everyone With Response To Tristan Thompson's Instagram Flirting

25 October 2018, 16:09

With rumours swirling that Khloé Kardashian is moving on from Tristan Thompson, people were pretty surprised to see the reality star's response to his latest attempt to flirt with her on Instagram...

Khloé Kardashian has been keeping pretty shtum about her relationship with Tristan Thompson ever since she decided to stay with the NBA player after his public infidelity during her pregnancy with daughter True, but after rumours of an imminent split are circulating, it's pretty surprising to see the pair flirting on Instagram.

Khloé Kardashian 'Cheated' On Tristan Thompson With French Montana In Act Of Revenge

Khloé Kardashian flirts with Tristan Thompson on Instagram as fans drag him
Khloé Kardashian flirts with Tristan Thompson on Instagram as fans drag him. Picture: Instagram

As Tristan dropped some love heart eye emoji's in KoKo's comments, fans were quick to drag him (as they usualy do), telling him to leave her alone and 'boy bye', but it doesn't seem the Kardashian sister feels quite the way they do, returning his comment with more love heart eyes.

View this post on Instagram

We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

News of his cheating emerged just six days before the KUWTK star gave birth, and although it was initially unclear if she would take him back, they've been been slowly trying to repair their relationship, despite the fact Khloé moved back to L.A, leaving Tristan in Cleveland, where his basketball team is based.

Ever since the cheating scandal, fans have flooded Tristan's comments with trolling comments wishing bad things to happen to him and telling him to leave the reality star alone, so much so they've been forced to disable comments and pictures of them together, and it's pretty damn awk.

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Kardashian News

Kylie Jenner looks totally different with glasses on.

Fans Can’t Get Over Kylie Jenner Wearing Glasses At The Farm With Baby Stormi
Khloé Kardashian gives a surprising response to Tristan Thompson's Instagram flirting

Khloé Kardashian Shocks Everyone With Response To Tristan Thompson's Instagram Flirting
Kim Kardashian's being accused of photoshop on latest KKW Beauty picture

Kim Kardashian's Under Fire For 'Small Bum' Photoshop, Leaving Fans Disappointed
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently welcomed daughter True to their family

Khloe Kardashian Responds To French Montana Cheating Rumour With Cryptic Tweet
Kim Kardashian said to be 'heartbroken' over Kanye's declaration of love to Donald Trump from the White House

Kim Kardashian's 'Heartbroken' As Kanye West Says 'I Love You' To Donald Trump On Live TV

More News

James Arthur has called on Tom Felton to star in his 'Empty Space' music video

James Arthur's Recruited Harry Potter's Tom Felton For 'Empty Space' Video
Ellie Goulding performed Kelly Clarkson's anthem, 'Since U Been Gone'

WATCH: Ellie Goulding Belts Out Kelly Clarkson's 'Since U Been Gone'
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met when they were paired together on Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Sugg Breaks Silence On Strictly Come Dancing Romance With Partner Dianne Buswell

TV & Film

What do the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch look like now?

Sabrina The Teenage Witch: What Do The Original Cast Look Like Now?
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina': Cast, Trailers, Episodes, Premiere Date And More