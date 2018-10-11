Khloé Kardashian 'Cheated' On Tristan Thompson With French Montana In Act Of Revenge

11 October 2018, 10:53 | Updated: 11 October 2018, 10:59

Khloé Kardashian allegedly cheats on Tristan Thompson with French Montana
Khloé Kardashian allegedly cheats on Tristan Thompson with French Montana. Picture: Splash

Khloé Kardashian reportedly cheated on Tristan Thompson with her ex French Montana in a bid to get back at the basketball player for cheating on her whilst she was heavily pregnant with their daughter, True.

It's being reported that Khloé Kardashian cheated on her current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, with ex French Montana 'months ago' to get back at the professional basketball player for having an affair with a string of women which was made public after leaked CCTV and paparazzi videos emerged.

A source told In Touch magazine: "Khloé cheated on Tristan with her ex French Montana. They hooked up as early as several months ago. Plain and simple, it was payback time."

Khloé Kardashian appeared in French Montana's music video for 'Don't Panic' in 2014
Khloé Kardashian appeared in French Montana's music video for 'Don't Panic' in 2014. Picture: YouTube

They source also revealed the Kardashian's approved of their sister's revenge: "I'm told that sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian knew about Khloé's rendezvous and secret ongoing friendship with French and completely supported it,"

Khloé and the 'Unforgettable' rapper dated for quite a while, starting back in 2013 after her marriage from Lamar Odem fell apart through to 2014 and even starred in his music video for 'Don't Panic' and celebrating her 30th birthday in Las Vegas with him.

News of Tristan's multiple affairs broke a matter of days before the reality star gave birth to their daughter, True, whilst Khloé was alone in his Cleveland home.

The following weeks after True's birth were full of speculation about the couple's future, but it eventually emerged she'd chosen to stick by the NBA player.

Khloe Kardashian dated French Montana In 2013 and 2014 after split from Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian dated French Montana In 2013 and 2014 after split from Lamar Odom. Picture: Getty

The source continues to say: "Did it make her feel better that she was also getting even with Tristan? Of course it did" and even reports sister Kim told her younger sister she's free 'to do whatever the hell she wants' until Tristan puts a ring on her finger.

Neither Khloé or French have yet commented on the claims, however the Kardashian sister has been posting some pretty cryptic messages about forgiveness, guilt and 'doing what's best for you', so could this be her indirect way of admitting to cheating?

Khloe Kardashian posts a cryptic message about not feeling guilty after cheating accusations
Khloe Kardashian posts a cryptic message about not feeling guilty after cheating accusations. Picture: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian posts about 'forgiveness' after Tristan Thompson's cheating and claims she went back to ex French Montana
Khloe Kardashian posts about 'forgiveness' after Tristan Thompson's cheating and claims she went back to ex French Montana. Picture: Instagram

