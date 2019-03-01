Jordyn Woods ‘To Apologise & Accept Full Responsibility For Tristan Thompson’ Cheating Scandal On Red Table Talk

Jordyn Woods will 'tell all' on Red Table Talk. Picture: instagram

Jordyn Woods’ highly anticipated Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith will drop on Facebook on Friday March 1. But what is going to go down?

Jordyn Woods is set ‘to apologise and accept full responsibility’ for ‘hooking up’ with her best friend’s (Kylie Jenner), sister’s (Khloe Kardashian) baby daddy (Tristan Thompson) on Red Table Talk.

According to TMZ, the 21-year-old, who originally claimed she was ‘blackout drunk’ during the encounter, ended up confessing that she was actually ‘totally lucid’ and made no excuses for her behaviour.

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Split After He 'Cheated' With Kylie's Jenner's Friend Jordyn Woods

Jordyn, who refers to Will Smith as ‘Uncle Willy’, chose to tell her side of the story to his wife Jada because of her deep ties with the Smith family.

Will and Jada’s son Jaden has been friends with Jordyn ’since birth’. In fact, it was Jaden who introduced her to Kylie Jenner in the first place.

Kylie has yet to publicly comment on the scandal but it has been reported that Jordyn has left the lip-kit queen’s Hidden Hills mansion, where she was living.

To find out how you can watch the Red Table Talk interview, which stars Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, click here.

