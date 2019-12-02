Simon Cowell Shades Little Mix's 'The Search' After Advising 'X Factor: The Band' Reject To Audition For Rival Show

Simon Cowell advised an X factor reject to apply for Little Mix's show. Picture: Getty/PA

Simon Cowell has taken a swipe at Little Mix’s new show, ‘The Search’.

Simon Cowell has thrown shade at Little Mix after he reportedly told an X Factor: The Band reject to apply for the singers’ new rival show, The Search.

A tabloid reported that during an audition for his upcoming programme, he dismissed a contestant, saying: “Little Mix are doing a show next year. You should apply, tell them I sent you.”

WATCH: Simon Cowell Explains The Controversy Between His Show And Little Mix's Show

A source then added: “It was obviously a real dig at the girls’ show. There is a proper feud.”

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have had ongoing beef with Simon since they left his label, SyCo, last year.

Little Mix have announced their talent show, The Search. Picture: Getty

Simon recently appeared on Capital's Breakfast show with Rob Howard, who's covering for Roman Kemp while he's in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle and said: “We’d planned to do [The Band] in 2020, and for certain reasons, we thought we’re going to have to bring this show forward, this year.

“A lot of people have the same idea for a show at the same time. Little Mix actually came to see me a year and a half ago to say they were planning on doing [The Search] which I thought was going out in 2021."

To cut a long story short, Simon decided to bring his show forward because the ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmakers brought theirs forward too.

He has previously stated that he couldn’t co-produce The Search, as there was going to be a conflict of interest from the beginning.

Little Mix announced their summer 2020 tour. Picture: Little Mix

The LM5 singers announced their BBC1 talent show in October, revealing they are searching for a band to support them on their summer 2020 tour.

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old talent judge revealed he aims to find a new band which will compete with Korean K-Pop acts such as BTS.

He said: “K-Pop is ruling the world. This is a show to find a band to launch UK-Pop. It’s more than winning a record contract, it’s starting a new music wave.

“Every group will be put together by us – just like One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony. It’s people who represent Britain’s version of K-Pop. That was always our plan.”

The X Factor spinoff will air its first episode on Saturday 9 December on ITV.

