Simon Cowell Shades Little Mix's 'The Search' After Advising 'X Factor: The Band' Reject To Audition For Rival Show

2 December 2019, 12:02

Simon Cowell advised an X factor reject to apply for Little Mix's show
Simon Cowell advised an X factor reject to apply for Little Mix's show. Picture: Getty/PA

Simon Cowell has taken a swipe at Little Mix’s new show, ‘The Search’.

Simon Cowell has thrown shade at Little Mix after he reportedly told an X Factor: The Band reject to apply for the singers’ new rival show, The Search.

A tabloid reported that during an audition for his upcoming programme, he dismissed a contestant, saying: “Little Mix are doing a show next year. You should apply, tell them I sent you.”

WATCH: Simon Cowell Explains The Controversy Between His Show And Little Mix's Show

A source then added: “It was obviously a real dig at the girls’ show. There is a proper feud.”

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have had ongoing beef with Simon since they left his label, SyCo, last year.

Little Mix have announced their talent show, The Search
Little Mix have announced their talent show, The Search. Picture: Getty

Simon recently appeared on Capital's Breakfast show with Rob Howard, who's covering for Roman Kemp while he's in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle and said: “We’d planned to do [The Band] in 2020, and for certain reasons, we thought we’re going to have to bring this show forward, this year.

“A lot of people have the same idea for a show at the same time. Little Mix actually came to see me a year and a half ago to say they were planning on doing [The Search] which I thought was going out in 2021."

To cut a long story short, Simon decided to bring his show forward because the ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmakers brought theirs forward too.

He has previously stated that he couldn’t co-produce The Search, as there was going to be a conflict of interest from the beginning.

Little Mix announced their summer 2020 tour
Little Mix announced their summer 2020 tour. Picture: Little Mix

The LM5 singers announced their BBC1 talent show in October, revealing they are searching for a band to support them on their summer 2020 tour.

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old talent judge revealed he aims to find a new band which will compete with Korean K-Pop acts such as BTS.

He said: “K-Pop is ruling the world. This is a show to find a band to launch UK-Pop. It’s more than winning a record contract, it’s starting a new music wave.

“Every group will be put together by us – just like One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony. It’s people who represent Britain’s version of K-Pop. That was always our plan.”

The X Factor spinoff will air its first episode on Saturday 9 December on ITV.

> Grab Our App To Hear Us Catch Up With All Of The Biggest Stars!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

X Factor's 'The Band' and Little Mix's 'The Search' will both air in 2020

Simon Cowell's X Factor: The Band Start Date Revealed As Show Is Set To Rival Little Mix’s The Search
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson filmed their cosy evening in together

Chris Hughes Films Girlfriend Jesy Nelson Twerking In Her Pyjamas After Calling Her His ‘Future Wife’
Little Mix have wrapped up a tour and dropped a clothing line

What's Next For Little Mix In 2020 After LM5 Tour? Sixth Album, TV Show & Summer Tour Announced!
Little Mix's Summer 2020 tour sees them visit London, Leicester and Cardiff

Little Mix 2020 Summer Tour: Dates And Where To Buy Tickets

Jesy Nelson wasn't her typical spritely self in Little Mix's Christmas announcement clip

Little Mix Fans Express Concern For Jesy Nelson As She Remains Silent During Christmas Song Announcement Video

Hot On Capital

A Tracey will perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Who Is AJ Tracey? ‘Ladbroke Grove’ Rapper's Girlfriend, Age, Height & Everything You Need To Know
I'm A Celebrity contestant's weight loss is sparking debate

I’m A Celebrity Weight Loss 2019: How Much Weight Have The Celebs Lost This Year?

I'm A Celebrity

Dua Lipa's #DL2 album is in due to be released soon

Dua Lipa's New Album 'Future Nostalgia': Everything We Know Including Release Date, Collaborations, Tracklist & Tour
Harry Styles is behind the mysterious island of Eroda and stars in latest trailer

WATCH: Harry Styles Lands In 'Eroda' & Stars In Dreamy New Trailer For 'Adore You'

Harry Styles

Liam Payne is dating model Maya Henry

Who Is Liam Payne's Girlfriend? Meet Maya Henry - The Model Who Rose To Fame After Multi-Million Dollar Birthday Party

Liam Payne

Liam Payne opened up about how he dealt with his struggles in One Direction

Liam Payne Reveals He Was ’Slowly Losing The Plot’ In One Direction

Liam Payne